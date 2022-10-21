Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has criticised former national women’s boxing head coach Pete Taylor and the Irish Athletic and Boxing Association (IABA) in her new autobiography, claiming women boxers were held back because Taylor and the organisation “didn’t see past Katie”.

Harrington, who won her European Championship semi-final bout tonight, makes the claims in Kellie, co-written with Roddy Doyle.

In her book, Harrington criticises Pete Taylor and the IABA for how she claims they treated her when she was a young amateur boxer rising up through the ranks. She claims Pete Taylor stopped her from going to the Women’s European Championships in Ukraine in 2009 — when she was 19 — after she couldn’t attend one training session because she had committed to being bridesmaid at her cousin's wedding.

She also claims Pete Taylor wouldn’t let her or any female boxers spar with Katie Taylor — and the IABA didn't help either.

Harrington writes: “I could have learnt so much training with Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes and Kenny Egan, and Katie Taylor. But it just wasn’t happening, and that made it really hard. Katie didn’t spar with females; Pete didn’t want her sparring with them. I asked for it, but it never happened.

"The general attitude of the IABA towards women’s boxing really annoyed me. Women weren’t being looked after; just one woman — Katie — was. And the IABA were letting this happen. The women weren’t getting the opportunity to train with the best, and they weren’t being sent to the multi-nations training camps and tournaments that the men were being sent to."

Harrington, who idolised Katie Taylor and had posters of her on her bedroom wall growing up, told the Independent.ie : “At that age, there was one standout role model for me and that was Katie and it was strange as I genuinely thought the world of Katie back then and she’s still incredible and an amazing athlete but it’s hard to keep that image when the father has held you back so much.

“It’s hard to keep looking up to someone when the father was more or less holding me and holding women’s boxing back. The rest of us were seen as hangers-on.

“Pete Taylor is a great coach but if it wasn’t for him women’s boxing would have progressed earlier than it has. He did what he wanted for his daughter. A lot of female boxers suffered because of it.”

Harrington also takes aim at the IABA in her book.

She writes: “The Association’s attitude to women’s boxing was terrible. They didn’t see past Katie. And if she hadn’t achieved what she did, they wouldn’t have thought about women’s boxing at all.”

When contacted tonight Pete Taylor denied Harrington was not allowed to spar with Katie.

“If Kellie wanted to spar Katie when I was head coach, she could have sparred with her,” he said.

“Kellie dropped to 60 kilos when Katie turned pro and if at any stage she wanted to test herself, why didn't she compete against her at 60 kilos? Why did she wait for her to turn pro before moving to 60 kilos? She could have boxed Katie at any stage but she chose not to.

“Ninety per cent of Katie's training was with boys because at the time the girls in the country weren't at her standard — she would have hurt them — but Katie did go away with Alanna Murphy and Sinead Kavanagh and she sparred those girls all the time.

“Paddy and all the lads — that wasn't up to me who was invited into the international squad — that's up the IABA. I didn't have funding to go away to multi-nations camps for any of the girls," he said.

The IABA declined to comment when contacted.