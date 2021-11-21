Old friends glad to be meeting up again but aware that the battle against Covid goes on

Every Wednesday morning, five old friends meet up at Asda cafe in Coleraine, Co Derry. Thomas Lundy is 88 years old, Paddy Fitzpatrick and Laurence Crawford are both 87, Ken Laird is 72, and Eugene Kenny, the “baby” of the group, is a mere 71.

“We try not to curse in front of the wain,” says Paddy, nodding toward Eugene.

Nothing, and no one, is off limits when the pals get together for their weekly catch-up, and things can get a bit heated.

“Three of us have hearing aids so we sometimes end up shouting at each other,” adds Paddy.

When the friends spoke to the Sunday Independent last week, the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area, in which Coleraine is located, had the highest rate of Covid in Northern Ireland.

There are concerns that the level of infection will continue to rise across the country in the coming weeks. However, the pandemic is not high on the agenda during the friends’ discussions.

The pals instead are more concerned about reminiscing about times gone by and sharing the local news.

Sitting in a prime corner spot in the cafe, they are well positioned to see all the comings and goings in the busy supermarket. Sandra, a cafe assistant, fusses around the men, whose memories, they admit, are not what they used to be.

“Who ordered the peas with the fish and chips?” she asks.

“Was that me?” asks one of the group. “No, think it was me,” answers another, before the plate is eventually put in front of the correct customer.

However, despite the grateful signs of normality returning and old friends coming together once again, the pandemic remains an unwanted factor in everyone’s lives.

All five of the men live alone and found it difficult being cut off from family and friends during the lockdowns.

“I did miss the interaction with other people. It was a big thing for us all,” says Ken.

Thomas adds: “Like everybody else, I never came out during the lockdown unless someone was taking me to the supermarket, and I definitely missed meeting up here.”

Just yards from where the pals are sitting is a newly-arrived batch of Christmas trees which will soon be lit up in the living rooms of homes in Coleraine.

However, the men are wondering, like so many people, what kind of Christmas they can expect this year.

Will it be another festive season dominated by restrictions? Will families again be advised to stay apart on Christmas Day?

This will emerge over the next few weeks, but Ken says it is important everyone plays their part in suppressing the impact of the pandemic.

“Everyone has to take ownership of their situation,” he says. “There’s 10 little words that maybe everyone in the country needs to listen to — if it is to be, it is up to me.

“This means that I have to take care of my own health and I have to be considerate of other people’s health.”

The men have all gladly taken Covid vaccines and are also in the process of receiving their flu jabs. They trust the medical people leading the fight against Covid, but stress that everyone has a part to play.

“People can talk about the actions of other people but it all boils down to what you do yourself,” says Ken. “We all need to take ownership and make sure we are doing the right things for ourselves and other people.

“You rarely hear about washing your hands now. It’s the simple things like that which we need to keep doing. It’s the simple things.”

Laurence agrees: “There used to be mirrors in factories with a sign underneath saying ‘this man is responsible for your safety’, so when you looked into it you saw yourself. We all have to take responsibility for our own actions.”

Despite the ongoing concerns around the pandemic, the old friends are determined to keep living life as best they can and hope to be meeting up for many years to come.

“We just have to live with the situation and get on with it,” says Paddy.