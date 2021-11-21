| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Old friends glad to be meeting up again but aware that the battle against Covid goes on

Pictured at their weekly catch-up are (from the left) Paddy Fitzpatrick, Thomas Lundy, Ken Laird, Laurence Crawford and Eugene Kenny Expand

Close

Pictured at their weekly catch-up are (from the left) Paddy Fitzpatrick, Thomas Lundy, Ken Laird, Laurence Crawford and Eugene Kenny

Pictured at their weekly catch-up are (from the left) Paddy Fitzpatrick, Thomas Lundy, Ken Laird, Laurence Crawford and Eugene Kenny

Pictured at their weekly catch-up are (from the left) Paddy Fitzpatrick, Thomas Lundy, Ken Laird, Laurence Crawford and Eugene Kenny

Ciaran O'Neill

Every Wednesday morning, five old friends meet up at Asda cafe in Coleraine, Co Derry. Thomas Lundy is 88 years old, Paddy Fitzpatrick and Laurence Crawford are both 87, Ken Laird is 72, and Eugene Kenny, the “baby” of the group, is a mere 71.

We try not to curse in front of the wain,” says Paddy, nodding toward Eugene.

Most Watched

Privacy