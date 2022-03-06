Official apology described as ‘healing point’ for survivors of abuse in State- and church-run institutions

When Jimmy Stewart goes to Stormont on Friday to hear politicians and church leaders apologise to the victims of abuse in State- and church-run institutions, he will be thinking of his brother Victor.

Jimmy was just seven years old when his mother died of cancer, aged 32.

His father, who was a deaf-mute, struggled to cope with looking after Jimmy, his older brother Victor and their young sibling Patrick. As a result, the three boys were eventually put into care homes.

Jimmy and Patrick were sent to the church-run Nazareth Lodge home in Belfast. Victor was separated from his brothers and put into another home.

Jimmy, who is now 68, said he is still traumatised by the day he was taken to there.

“Someone from the social services left us off at the door and a nun took us in. As we were going up stairs we were holding back a bit and the nun turned to us and said ‘come on you wee mongrels’,” said Jimmy, who believes the comment was linked to the fact that his parents had been in a mixed marriage.

“Nazareth Lodge was a horrible place. To put two wee boys who are dealing with the trauma of losing their mother into the trauma of that place was so cruel.”

Jimmy and his brothers were to spend the rest of their childhoods in care homes. He said they suffered widespread abuse, the details of which he finds difficult to speak about.

On Friday, Jimmy and other survivors of abuse in State- and church-run institutions will gather in Stormont to hear details of an official apology for what they endured as children.

Five Stormont ministers and church representatives will deliver it.

The apology, which was recommended five years ago after an inquiry into the care home abuse, was originally due to have been made by former first minister Paul Givan and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill.

However, the arrangements had to be altered following the recent decision by the DUP to resign from the first minister role in protest at the workings of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Jimmy, who now lives in Newry and has battled with an alcohol addiction as a result of his experiences as a child, described the apology as a “healing point”.

“The apology is great,” he said. “I will be there as much for my brother Victor. He died of alcoholism but he never tried to get help even when I tried to help him. So this is as much for him.

“It means a lot. It is a certain part of my life that I can put behind me. It will never go away but I can put it behind me and try and get on with my life.

“It is right that they should be apologising, the State and the church. They neglected their duty. They dropped us off at these places and never once checked again. I don’t remember anyone ever coming to me and someone saying, ‘Are you OK?’”

Denise Burke was in a care home from the age of 12 to 16 and suffered many years of abuse.

The Belfast woman, now 50, is also reluctant to speak about what she went through, but said she was pleased an apology was finally being made.

“We are feeling apprehensive about it. We don’t know how we are going to feel when we are actually there and they apologise to us. To me, it will be an acceptance and I can move on from what we have been going through.

“It is like closing the chapter and opening another one, but it really has to come from their hearts and not be them just saying what is wrote down on a page. It has to be really meaningful for what we have gone through.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​