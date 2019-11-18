Office worker who got P45 on New Year's Day while on maternity leave wins unfair dismissal case

The woman was awarded €5,000 after a Workplace Relations Commission adjudication officer found in her favour and said it was “regrettable” that her maternity leave became so difficult.

She brought a claim against her former employer, a facility support services provider, over the manner her employment was terminated.

A hearing last September heard the office administrator was out on maternity leave when she received a P45 from her employer on January 1 this year.

She said there was no lead up to this, and afterwards she found communication with her employer confusing and unhelpful. Her employer eventually went into liquidation.

The woman, who is not named, had worked for the company since early 2017 and went on maternity leave in November last year.

She was not due back to work until May this year.

However, on January 1 she unexpectedly received her P45 from her employer.

The adjudication officer Penelope McGrath said she was understandably upset.

She contacted her HR manager and said she believed some of her colleagues had transferred to another company that had taken over her employer’s contracts.

The women believed she was not included in the takeover arrangement and “never had any clarity in relation to what was supposed to happen to her and her position”.

Ms McGrath said at first the liquidator took the view that she must have transferred to another company.

But she said he had since “happily” advised that he would process any award through the insolvency fund.

“In making this commitment, I am satisfied that the liquidator is accepting that the complainant’s assertion that she is and always has been an employee of the now liquidated respondent company is valid,” she said.

Ms McGrath said the dismissal was unfair as she became an “accidental victim of the financial fall out of the company she worked for having to go into liquidation”.

She said the situation became more complicated because she was out on protected leave and not in a position to vindicate her rights and have her voice heard.

The adjudication officer said she was denied the comfort of enjoying her paid and unpaid maternity leave in the way she expected.

P45 forms used to be issued when a worker left a job. They stated how much they were paid from the start of the year to their last day.

However, they were done away with at the start of this year and employers are now obliged to input the details into an online Revenue system.

Online Editors