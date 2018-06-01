Offaly man reported missing in Spain found safe and well
An Offaly man who went missing in Spain last week has reportedly been found safe and well.
Jason Gavin (24) from Tullamore, Co. Offaly travelled to Spain to visit friends but did not return when expected on Thursday 17 May, according to the Irish Sun.
The father of one was last seen near the popular tourist area of Salou.
A friend of Jason's confirmed on her Facebook page last night that Jason had been found.
"Jason has been found! We are all so relieved. Thank you all so much for your help, really appreciate it," she posted.
Online Editors