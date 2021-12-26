| 7.9°C Dublin

‘Of course I’ve been in love’ — Archbishop Eamon Martin

Pandemic is testing our patience, our resilience, our reserves of energy, says Primate of All Ireland

Archbishop Eamon Martin says he became exhausted by a life &lsquo;just full of gloom and Zoom&rsquo;. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Expand

Archbishop Eamon Martin says he became exhausted by a life &lsquo;just full of gloom and Zoom&rsquo;. Picture by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Rodney Edwards

If ever an image encapsulated the role of faith during the pandemic it is this: Archbishop Eamon Martin — leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland — walking through the deserted streets of Co Armagh blessing houses as residents fell to their knees in prayer.

That was last year amid the worst of Covid-19 when the Primate of All Ireland wanted to “bring a message of hope” to the streets of the Northern Ireland city with two cathedrals.

