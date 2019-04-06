DUBLIN Pride is making its long-awaited return to the heart of Dublin city centre after congestion concerns disrupted its original route.

O’Connell Street return puts Dublin Pride ‘back in heart of our city’

Since 2017, the annual LGBTQ+ parade had taken an alternative route due to the Luas Cross City works.

Dublin Pride was rerouted from the south side of Stephen’s Green toward Christchurch, ending up on Smithfield Square.

Now that the project has been completed, the parade is set to start on O’Connell Street once again.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Pride. Photo: Arthur Carron

Pride’s associate festival director Eddie McGuinness said that he is delighted the parade is back on the city’s main thoroughfare.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce that the proposed route for the 2019 #DublinPride parade and march will see us return to the very heart of our city,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Assembling on O’Connell Street and Parnell Square on Saturday, June 29, 7,000 people from over 150 different groups – with floats and marching bands and colourful costumes and lots and lots of noise – will lead out the parade, which will end with a free outdoor event in Merrion Square.

“In addition to the parade and Pride village in Merrion Square, Collins Barracks will host its most colourful event in its 300-year history as the site for the Mother Pride Block Party.”

Dublin LGBTQ Pride wrote on Twitter yesterday: “So happy to return to the very heart of our city.”

Dublin Pride begins every year in June with a number of events across the city taking place.

The first Dublin Pride took place in June 1983, organised by the National Gay Federation (now NXF).

This year’s Dublin Pride festival will take place just weeks after the 26th anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute last year to those who suffered before the legislation was passed.

Online Editors