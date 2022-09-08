Objector to Ennis data centre says it would use same amount of electricity as 210,000 homes

Objections have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala in relation to the data centre plan. Photo: Stock image

An objector to a data centre on the outskirts of Ennis has said it would use the same amount of electricity of 210,000 homes – the number of homes in counties Clare, Limerick and Kerry combined.

An Bord Pleanala has received a total of eight appeals against Clare County Council's decision to give the go-ahead to plans for the new €1.2bn data centre campus on the outskirts of Ennis.

The new campus is to comprise of six data halls covering 145 acres or 1.3 million sq ft on lands adjacent to the Tulla Road on the eastern outskirts of the town.

The council granted planning permission after concluding that the scheme would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area.

As part of its decision to grant permission, the council has ordered the applicant, Art Data Centres Ltd, to pay planning contributions of €2.137m.

However, An Taisce, Friends of the Irish Environment, Futureproof Clare, the Clare Green Party and four individuals, Dr Colin Doyle, Martin Knox, Colin Johnston and Christine Sharp have all lodged appeals against the decision.

FutureProof Clare claims the data centre has a 200MW load. Its submission says this is “a huge amount of energy, the equivalent to the electricity consumption of 210,000 homes - which is the number of homes in Clare, Limerick and Kerry combined”.

FutureProof Clare said “gas will be burnt to power this data centre during a climate emergency when Ireland is supposed to be reducing emissions by 51pc”.

Dr Doyle called on An Bord Pleanala to conduct an oral hearing into the application to deal specifically with the issue of climate change and energy policy.

An Taisce said it recommends a refusal for the scheme as the project “would require a very significant amount of power, thereby generating a projected 657,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum”.

It claims that “this substantial increase in annual emissions contravenes the emissions reduction obligations of the Climate Change Act”.

One of the appellants, the Clare Green Party, said the data centre may pose a risk to water supply in the area.

It also claimed that the data centre should not be permitted to depend on on-site electricity generation from natural gas.

A decision is due on the appeals in December.