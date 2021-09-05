Obituary: Denis O’Driscoll, pioneer who catered for anglers with special needs and lobbied for a Famine Commemoration Day

Denis O’Driscoll, who died recently at the age of 76, made a number of breakthroughs in providing new angling facilities for anglers with special needs in Ireland. He was also involved with Bord na Móna in the creation of new lakes on cutaway bogs. In his retirement he worked both locally and nationally in highlighting the need to have a national commemoration day for Famine victims.

He was born in the hill country a few miles north of Macroom in West Cork. It was there he honed his football skills playing for the local club and where he got his first taste of trout angling. It was there, too, he nurtured his droll sense of humour and his Cork accent that was to stay with him throughout his life.

Having completed his education in De La Salle College, Macroom, he joined the Inland Fisheries Trust and was assigned to the Electrical and Technical Survey Unit. It was an adventure that was to take him to every corner of Ireland doing pioneering work on the quality of Irish trout rivers under the direction of the renowned fisheries biologist Noel Hackett. It was while he was working in Corofin, Co Clare, that he met the catch of his life when he was introduced to Claire Egan, a local girl who was to become his wife of just over 50 years.

In 1970 Denis was appointed Fisheries Superintendent in charge of the River Brosna and Little Brosna catchments. Sometime after that he and Claire got married and moved to Kilcormac in Co Offaly.

In his work, Denis threw himself wholeheartedly into developing angling throughout Co Offaly and the north Tipperary regions. He sought not to over-cater for the needs of the expert angler, but concentrated instead on visiting tourists as well as those with special needs and the occasional anglers who often put their trust in the stars, not in their skill or tackle, and who were usually blessed with the gift of telling stories.

He loved more than anything to stroll through meadowlands along the Little Brosna at Sharavogue on summer evenings during May, where he could meet the locals who would tell him stories about anglers who fished there fadó, fadó.

If he was lucky he would meet “Mike Frank”, who only fished at weekends and then usually from bridges. Mike Frank always wore his wellingtons a little turned down and always seemed to have a half-smoked cigarette behind his right ear. His tackle was basic, but he invariably had his own reasons for not catching fish — such as the effects overhead power lines and aircraft were having on trout stocks.

In 1987 Denis was elected staff representative on the Central Fisheries Board, where he was involved with the implementation of a new staff scheme for all fisheries staff. He made a difference.

It was in the early ’90s that Bord na Móna first started looking at ways of diversifying and dealing with cutaway bogs in the midlands. Denis became involved with Tom Egan and other Bord na Móna staff in creating new fishing lakes on cutaway bogland. It was the first of a number of pilot projects at Boora near Cloghan in Co Offaly. The area is now one of the main tourist destinations in the county.

In 1994 he was the main driving force behind the design and development of Ireland’s first lake for anglers with special needs at Loch an Dochais, also in Co Offaly, and which Uachtarán na hÉireann Mary Robinson came to open. It too has seen much success over the years.

In 2002 he took early retirement. This only seemed to catapult him into the middle of another of his great passions, the Irish Famine — or an Gorta Mór, as he preferred to call it. Locally he organised famine walks and memorials to famine victims. Nationally, he lobbied politicians and others to have a National Famine Commemoration Day and eventually the government conceded. Due to the work of Denis and others, we now have a National Famine Committee that organises an annual commemoration of the Famine, both in Ireland and abroad.

In his time off he loved gardening and writing poetry. His poetry related to everyday happenings in the Irish midlands; he had two of his volumes published.

Denis never forgot his West Cork roots and always had great regard for Irish customs and traditions. He attended most local funerals in the time-honoured traditional way. Yet, in a strange twist of fate, his friends were restricted in attending his. However, it seemed as if the entire local community, as well as colleagues and friends from around Ireland, lined the streets of Kilcormac, in a downpour of rain, to say a final farewell to their friend.

Denis is survived by his wife Claire, daughter Mary and sons Proinsias, Donnacha, Eoin and Críostóir.