Nursing home where residents died of Covid tries to stop critical inspection report being published

Shane Phelan

A nursing home where residents died after contracting Covid-19 is seeking to block the publication of a critical inspection report.

A High Court judge will decide next week whether a stay on the publication of the report should continue pending the outcome of a full challenge by the nursing home’s operators to its findings.

The facility was inspected last summer, shortly after an outbreak led to the majority of residents and staff becoming infected. A court order means neither the nursing home nor its operators can be identified at present.

