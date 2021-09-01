Nursing home where residents died of Covid tries to stop critical inspection report being published

A nursing home where residents died after contracting Covid-19 is seeking to block the publication of a critical inspection report.

A High Court judge will decide next week whether a stay on the publication of the report should continue pending the outcome of a full challenge by the nursing home’s operators to its findings.

The facility was inspected last summer, shortly after an outbreak led to the majority of residents and staff becoming infected. A court order means neither the nursing home nor its operators can be identified at present.

The facility’s operators claim the report by the Chief Inspector of Social Services Mary Dunnion made erroneous findings, including criticism of the nursing home and workers for delaying getting residents tested for Covid-19.

They claim the report failed to take into account a two-week delay by the HSE in testing residents. They also allege the HSE failed to offer staffing support when so many employees were out with the virus and that this was not taken into account in the report’s findings.

The case is being contested by the Chief Inspector, who has also sought the lifting of a stay on the publication of the report, which was granted by the court last year.

A hearing to determine whether the stay should remain in place was held yesterday by Mr Justice Charles Meenan.

Remy Farrell SC, for the Chief Inspector, argued that the findings of the report were “relatively measured” and that it was “utter nonsense” to claim, as the nursing home operators have, that its publication would lead to “grave reputational damage”.

The barrister said the report contained “much that is good, some that is bad [and] some adverse regulatory judgments”. He said much of what was said was “in measured tones of a positive sort”.

However, Andrew Beck BL, for the nursing home operators, argued they would suffer “significant prejudice from the publication of the report” as the Health Act characterises non-compliance as a criminal offence. He said his client was an experienced provider in the sector and has a good history of regulatory compliance.

Mr Beck said that in common with many other nursing homes, its facility was significantly affected by Covid-19.

“There was an outbreak of Covid-19 in the nursing home and, sadly, a number of nursing home residents passed away,” he said.

A central ground of the proceedings taken by the nursing home’s operator is that the Chief Inspector has no power to publish its inspection reports, which appear on the Hiqa website.

“There is a clear risk of injustice if the inspection report is published on the internet only to find at the substantive hearing that its findings are unlawful and, critically, the respondent had no power to publish it at all,” Mr Beck said.

Mr Farrell accepted there was not an express power of publication in the Health Act.

“But there is a very clear implication, indeed an assumption by the legislature, that there will be a publication,” he told the court.

“Hiqa publishes the Chief Inspector’s reports every week of the year in respect of designated centres,” Mr Farrell said.

“Those reports contain the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Mr Farrell also said notes of meetings indicated the HSE had actually offered staffing assistance to the nursing home but this had been refused.

Mr Justice Meenan said he would make a ruling on the issue of the stay next week.