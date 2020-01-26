Nursing home resident left 'strapped to chair'

A nursing home resident was left strapped to a chair throughout their waking hours - and released only for toilet breaks.

The claim is among more than 400 complaints about care of the elderly in nursing homes logged by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) last year.

The unsolicited complaints were made to the HIQA by phone or in writing in the first 10 months of 2019. They paint a picture of shocking neglect and abuse of elderly residents.

Personal information was redacted from the 426 complaints to ensure they remained confidential. There were numerous claims of residents falling owing to poor staffing or lack of appropriate care.

