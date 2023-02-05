| -2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nursing-home fees scandal: ‘I did nothing wrong, I only looked for my own money back’

For 15 years I was hitting my head off stone walls,’ says man who spent €120,000 caring for his mother

Joseph Conroy took a legal action against the State over the payment of nursing-home fees for his mother. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Joseph Conroy took a legal action against the State over the payment of nursing-home fees for his mother. Photo: Frank McGrath

Joseph Conroy took a legal action against the State over the payment of nursing-home fees for his mother. Photo: Frank McGrath

Joseph Conroy took a legal action against the State over the payment of nursing-home fees for his mother. Photo: Frank McGrath

Maeve Sheehan

Joseph Conroy followed last week’s news about nursing homes with rising anger.

For 15 years, he chased the State for a refund of the €120,000 in nursing-home fees that he had paid for his mother over eight years — because she could not get a bed in a public facility.

More On Leo Varadkar

Most Watched

Privacy