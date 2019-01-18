Nurses urge government to bring proposals to avoid 24 hour strike

THE leader of a union for 40,000 nurses has said she hopes the government tables meaningful proposals today to avert a 24 hour strike in 12 days.

Arriving at talks this afternoon, the General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, said her union is there to "do business".

She said it wants meaningful proposals to bring back to members.

Members of her union plan to go on strike on January 30 and five days in February to get pay rises.

Ms Ni Sheaghdha said the proposals should "tell them someone was taking account of their working conditions and the terrible conditions in which they were trying to care for patients".

She said she hoped the government side was in the same mindset.

The INMO is meeting an Oversight Body that oversees compliance with the current public sector pay deal.

The government has warned nurses they are in breach of the deal by demanding pay rises above what is already due under the agreement.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned that there is a major risk that giving the increase would trigger knock on claims by public servants.

Nurses want a 12pc increase to put them on a par with other health care professionals.

Meanwhile, a teacher union indicated a ballot for strike action may soon be on the cards over its rejection of a government proposal to reverse two tier pay.

ASTI President Breda Lynch said a ballot for strike action would be a “natural follow on” from her union's rejection of government proposals to deal with pay equality.

The ASTI executive will consider a ballot at a meeting on January 26.

Online Editors