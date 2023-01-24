| 7°C Dublin

Nurses raise alarm as Northern Ireland MLA’s elderly parents die in house fire

The scene of the blaze in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire Expand
Alex Easton MLA. Pic: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph Expand

Allison Morris

The elderly parents of Stormont Assembly member Alex Easton were discovered in their burning Bangor home after community nurses raised the alarm.

Alec and Ann Easton were found in the property after care workers, who visit the couple most mornings, noticed a blaze in the front living room of the detached property.

