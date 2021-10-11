Nurses pushed to breaking point over lack of staff

NURSES from Connolly Hospital in Dublin have told of how they are being stretched to breaking point with excessive workloads .

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) held a protest today to highlight the matter. The union said it has engaged with hospital management to find a resolution but members are not satisfied with the response to the safety concerns raised.

Nurse Jade Gannon told the Independent.ie the care that patients need is lacking.

“It’s such a lovely profession and it’s such a pity it’s not respected enough,” said Ms Gannon, who is from Hartstown in Dublin. “Even the new nurses that are coming in to us, they are not staying. They just want to get out and I don’t blame them.

“It’s such a shame that it’s gotten like this and our voices aren’t being heard. You do three 12-hour shifts in the week and then on my days off I want to recuperate because of the stress levels with the lack of staff. But on your day off in the group chats on the phone you’ll be asked ‘is anyone available for overtime tomorrow?’ and you feel guilty saying no.

“So you come in and do it, but you’re burnt out. You’re not the best nurse you can be.”

Staff nurse Aisling Broome said: “Less time is being spent with the patient, because we don’t have time to. It’s not as personal as it used to be,” she said.

“When you go into nursing, you want to be able to give patients your full attention for the whole day. can’t do that now. I can’t give that attention that I want to give.”