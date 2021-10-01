Nurses and midwives were the most likely occupation to contract Covid-19 in wave one

NURSES were most likely to contract Covid-19 in the first wave of the virus but sales assistants were at greatest risk later in the pandemic.

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) highlights the impact of the vaccine programme, which prioritised frontline health workers and the elderly first.

It reveals that nurses and midwives were the most likely occupation to contract the virus in wave one.

But sales and retail assistants, cashiers and checkout operators were the most likely to test positive in waves two and three.

The report, A Profile of Covid-19 in Ireland, shows that those in overcrowded homes accounted for 8pc of households with a confirmed case in wave three.

This compared with 19pc of cases in wave one.

In wave three, 89pc of cases were among Irish nationals, 86pc were described as white and Irish and 85pc were born in Ireland.

The research shows that healthier people were most likely to catch the virus in later waves.

During the first wave, 86pc of cases were among people who had said they were in good or very good health in the last census in 2016.

This compared with 91pc who had said they were in good or very good health in wave three.

Employees in health and social work were hardest hit in the early months of the pandemic and made up 60pc of cases among those employed.

In wave one, higher incidence rates were found in areas that were described as less deprived than in those described as more deprived areas.

This reversed in the second wave, while rates were consistent across the “deprivation areas” in wave three.

“Analysing the cases over the first three waves of the pandemic, we can see that the profile of cases changed from the first wave, where cases were concentrated more in older age groups and in Dublin, to the second and third waves, where younger age groups were more likely to be infected and the cases were spread around the rest of the country,” said CSO statistician Steven Conroy.

He said people described as white and Irish made up more than 80pc of confirmed cases during the three waves of the virus from March last year to May this year.

The percentage of cases among Asian or Asian Irish people fell in the second and third waves from 5pc of cases to 2pc.

As society reopened after the first lockdown in the summer last year, cases among those working in wholesale and retail rose from 5pc of cases in July last year to 17pc in August.

The report shows cases among this group of workers have remained consistently at this level since.

Covid rates were higher in the most affluent areas in the first wave, with a rate of 655 per 100,000 people compared with 499 in the most deprived.

This reversed in wave two, with a rate of 781 per 100,000 in affluent areas compared with 1,055 in the most deprived.

By wave three, the rates were more similar in the most affluent areas and the most deprived areas.