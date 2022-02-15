Nurse who roughly handled disabled boy and put bedsheet over his head said her actions were due to ‘tiredness and frustration’

A nurse who roughly handled a non-verbal severely disabled child and placed a bedsheet over his head said her actions were due to "tiredness and frustration".

CCTV footage of Sarah McWilliams (31), a registered psychiatric nurse, manhandling an eight-year-old boy who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) was played to a fitness to practice inquiry committee.

Ms McWilliams did not challenge any of the allegations of professional misconduct and poor professional performance made against her at the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) hearing.

Ms McWilliams also shouted at the child, failed to adhere to his care plan, threw an object across the room and roughly removed his oxygen mask.

The psychiatric nurse, who now works in retail, also "tapped" the child on the hand with the remote control used to alter the height of his bed when he was trying to get her attention.

Ms McWilliams told the committee that "caring and offering support and help comes naturally to me, but on this occasion, it wasn't shown perfectly".

She had worked for a private agency that provided support to the young boy's parents. The boy required 24/7 care.

Ms McWilliams' said she initially found the work challenging. However, she believed she "flourished" over the six months she cared for the boy.

She believed she "formed a really strong bond" with the child.

"And 99.9pc of my shifts there bar this incident were happy and joyful.

"We had fun, he was a happy child, and the family were more than pleased with my care up until that point."

Describing the video of the incident, Ms McWilliams described it as "extremely distressing to watch".

"It doesn't make for good viewing. It doesn't paint a good picture of me as a person.

"It's quite obvious by my body language I am frustrated at the time.

"I hold my hands up and say my actions during those few minutes were completely out of character and completely not okay."

The hearing was told that Ms McWilliams’ behaviour was observed by the father of the child, who directly challenged her and asked her to leave the house.

In an email to her employers three days after the incident, Ms McWilliams acknowledged her behaviour and said "proper care was not taken by me at that time".

"I did not set out to harm or upset anyone,” she said.

"I believe I provided high levels of care during last six months and have always been willing to help when I can."

She went on to say the child had never met with harm under her care and "has enjoyed my company and my usual jovial and kind-hearted manner".

The hearing was told that the child's mother checked on him at 5am and found he had been awake and lying on his side for two hours.

The inquiry heard that lying on his side for extended periods could be potentially harmful due to the child's lack of muscle strength.

The child's mother asked Ms McWilliams to get the child up, went back to bed, and informed her husband, who came downstairs to check on his son.

Ms McWilliams admitted that at this point, she was frustrated by the request from the child's mother.

"I admit I was frustrated. I had spent almost two hours trying to get him back to sleep, and I felt rest and sleep was what he needed."

Due to the child's complex physical needs, his care plan expressly stated he was only to be moved via hoist when being cared for by one person.

Ms McWilliams did not do this and was observed by the child's father roughly handling the child.

"I did roll him more harsh and quicker than I would normally. He was not in pain and did not make any indication of such.

"He would always cry if in pain, and he didn't.

"I did not use a sliding sheet maybe out of frustration.

"At this point, Child A's father appeared very angry and started shouting, asking me to leave.

"I don't think I used a raised voice or any kind of aggression."

In her email, Ms McWilliams admitted swatting the child's hand away a couple of times "as he is very tactile".

"I do not recall removing the by pap machine mask with excessive force."

While making the bed, she said the under sheet was pulled away further than the blanket and did not recall "whether the blanket was over his face".

The inquiry heard Ms McWilliams has not returned to nursing since as she had the inquiry hanging over her.

"I'm away from the career I love and spent four years studying for. It is something I do want to return to whether anybody will employ me with this fitness to practice on my record."

Ms McWilliams said the incident had a huge impact on her confidence.

"I try not to judge myself and my character from those actions on that night.

"I have lived with that since December 2017, and I have replayed that CCTV footage in my head every other day.

"And I am ashamed and upset with how I behaved, and I would like to be given a chance to prove that is not an all-encompassing part of my personality. That is not me.

"I'm a very gentle, quiet emotional person."

Caoimhe Daly, counsel for the Chairman of the NMBI, asked Ms McWilliams if she accepted the evidence of an expert witness who said the incident could have been physical and emotionally damaging to the child.

"It might have been, yeah," Ms McWilliams said.

Ms Daly asked: "Whilst you placed emphasis on the fact there was no evidence of physical or emotional harm, would you suggest there was a significant risk of it?"

Ms McWilliams replied: “There could have been yes."

She also accepted her rough treatment of the child whose complex physical needs are so profound that she could have displaced his hip.

"I accept, looking at it, there was a possibility."

Chairman of the NMBI Mark Blake Knox referenced back to Ms McWilliams evidence and queried her choice of words.

"You told us you were a caring and considerate person, and this incident didn't reflect your true nature.

"You said words to the effect ‘on this occasion, it (her good nature) wasn't shown perfectly’."

Mr Blake Knox said he took issue with this.

"When I heard that, I felt perhaps you didn't fully accept the gravity of what happened here."

Ms McWilliams said she used the wrong words.

Describing the gravity of the situation on the night, Ms McWilliams said her behaviour was "quite shameful, quite serious, unacceptable".

The fitness to practice committee later retired to consider the appropriate sanction against Ms McWilliams and will deliver their decision at a later date.