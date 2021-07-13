Nurse ‘lacked knowledge, failed to follow correct procedures and displayed poor critical thinking’ – inquiry told

A nurse facing allegations of poor performance lacked knowledge, failed to follow correct procedures and displayed poor critical thinking, a fitness-to-practice inquiry was told.

Edwin P Lara, who previously worked as a registered nurse at San Remo Nursing Home in Bray, Co Wicklow, is facing six allegations concerning his treatment of two nursing home residents - including one who later died.

The inquiry heard from expert witness Miracline Sukumaran, director of nursing.

Ms Sukuaran gave her views on Mr Lara’s care of two patients - referred to as Patient A and Patient B - during the course of a night shift on February 25 and 26, 2019.

Patient A suffered from type 2 diabetes and was recovering from major surgery at the time.

Ms Sukuaran told the inquiry that it was her opinion that Mr Lara “didn’t follow policy correctly as he failed to check Patient A’s blood-sugar level every 10 to 15 minutes”.

She said his treatment of Patient A’s hypoglycaemia “showed his lack of knowledge and skills”.

His refusal to contact emergency services or a GP when Patient A had been unwell throughout the night was a “serious failing”, she said.

Two healthcare assistants who were on duty that night gave evidence previously that they told Mr Lara they thought he should call a doctor after Patient A passed a number of abnormal bowel movements and was “white in the face, sweaty and cold”.

They said Mr Lara responded to say he was “fine”.

Ms Sukuaran said that while carers may not have the same level of experience as a nurse, “you do have to take what they have to say on board”.

“Patient A was in distress,” she said.

It is alleged Mr Lara failed to adequately treat Patient A’s hypoglycaemia from 6.20am onwards; failed to check his vital signs adequately and failed to provide adequate care by not contacting emergency services.

On the same night, Patient B, who suffered from dementia, sustained a fractured femur following a fall. It is alleged Mr Lara failed to provide adequate care by not ensuring she was assisted by two staff members going to bed, failed to appropriately assess her injuries and failed to contact emergency services.

Ms Sukuaran told the inquiry that Mr Lara’s “lack of ability to perform very basic nursing skills is a serious failure”.

Mr Romeo Tajanlangit, who is representing Mr Lara, said it was difficult as he was the only nurse on duty that night.

“That shouldn’t be a reason why a patient is not sent to the hospital,” Ms Sukuaran responded.

Mr Tajanlangit asked whether it would have been wise to keep the patient until the morning when there would be more staff working the day shift.

“Patients are sent to the hospital depending on the emergency, it is not about waiting until staff are available,” she said.

“If there is further staff needed, he would be expected to contact the director of nursing to ask for help.”

Healthcare assistant Mary Joy Llenas, who was working alongside Mr Lara on the night shift, previously gave evidence that Patient A was in a distressed state, restless and told her: “I think I’m dying.”

She told Mr Lara he was passing concerning bowel movements and suggested he go to the hospital. Mr Lara said the patient was “fine”.

Ms Llenas also told how Patient B was “screaming with pain” after falling and she heard a loud bang. She told Mr Lara they should call a doctor or hospital as she feared Patient B may have broken her hip. “He [Mr Lara] said she was fine and he’d give her a pain killer,” Ms Llenas said.

The inquiry also heard how a third patient - identified as Patient C - fell on the same night and suffered a serious head injury.

Ms Vallezar Lugatiman, a nurse who took over after Mr Lara’s shift, told how he gave his handover in a “very reassuring manner”.

He mentioned that Patient A’s blood sugar was low but it was starting to rise again after receiving some Angel Delight dessert and didn’t seem overly concerned. However, she claimed Mr Lara did not tell them that Patient A was on oxygen and did not disclose that he had been unwell throughout the night.

At around 9am Patient A took a turn and became unresponsive. An ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at 9.35am.

The post-mortem found he died from presumed cardiac arrhythmia due to severe coronary artery disease. The cause of death does not relate to the allegations Mr Lara faces.

The inquiry is set to resume at a later date.