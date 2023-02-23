| 7.3°C Dublin

Nurse from Mayo who ‘radiated happiness’ dies tragically while hiking in Australia

Fiona Lavelle (41) went missing on Tuesday after she set out on a hike in Cape Le Grand National Park. 

Fiona Lavelle. Photo: WA Police.

Fiona Lavelle. Photo: WA Police.

Maeve McTaggart

A nurse from Mayo has tragically died while hiking on the Western coast of Australia this week.

