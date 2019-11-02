Nuns avoid land levy after saying they use meadow for exercise and praying

A community of nuns in Dublin has avoided having to pay a vacant site levy after claiming a meadow is used for exercise and prayer.

The Carmelite order successfully challenged a decision of Dun Laoghaire- Rathdown County Council to place an overgrown field they own near Stillorgan on the vacant site register last December.

The nuns claimed a circular path surrounding the site at the Carmelite Monastery of St Joseph on Kilmacud Road Upper was in regular use for exercise and prayer.

The local authority believed the 1.64-hectare site should be registered as vacant as it was not in use and is situated in an area with a need for housing.

The council also noted that only 1.85pc of its administrative area's housing stock was for sale or rent in October last year, with the average three-bed home costing €567,110, or €2,612 in monthly rent.

Council officials said an inspection of the site found minimal evidence that it was used for amenity purposes.

While recognising the meadow might provide an environment "conducive of tranquil reflection, passive thought and allow for silence and solitude", the council did not consider that to be a basis for keeping a greenfield site vacant.

The contemplative order pointed out that a site should not be legally deemed vacant if the most recent purchase of the land happened before it was zoned for residential use.

They said they had owned the lands since 1892 and its retention was important for the longevity and amenity of the Carmelite order.

The nuns said the site was also in active use as both a residence and a place of worship.

As a contemplative order, they said reflective prayer was done in the grounds.

In upholding the appeal, An Bord Pleanála ruled the meadow was part of the nuns' "home" under planning legislation.

It also found the council's records of land being vacant were insufficient, as the local authority had relied in part on Google Earth photography.

Under legislation, the owner of land registered as a vacant site was liable for a levy of 3pc of its market value this year, with the rate increasing to 7pc from January.

