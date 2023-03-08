Nun who died after her car was in collision with JCB was ‘kind and gentle person’

An elderly nun who died after the car she was driving was in collision with a JCB has been remembered as a “kind and gentle person”.

Cecilia Keating (83), known as Sr Claire, died in the collision at Kilbaha, Co Clare, on Tuesday afternoon.

A member of the Sacred Heart Order, she was a native of Cross village in Co Clare but was living in Castletroy, Co Limerick, at the time of her death.

Locals have described her as a “kind and gentle person”.

Among the organisations to offer their sympathies on her death was the Clare County GAA board which said: ''Deepest condolences to the Keating family on your sad loss. Leaba I measc na Naomh.”

Sr Claire is survived by her brother and sister.

Her remains will repose in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cross, from 6pm to 8pm on Friday. Her funeral Mass takes place at noon on Saturday, followed by burial in Kilballyowen Cemetery.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision on Tuesday to come forward.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on the R487 between Kilbaha and Kilkee on the Loop Head Peninsula.

Gardaí said: "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R487 between 3.45pm and 4.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí."

Anyone with information can contact Kilrush garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.