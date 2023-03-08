| 2.5°C Dublin

Nun who died after her car was in collision with JCB was ‘kind and gentle person’

Sean Ryan

An elderly nun who died after the car she was driving was in collision with a JCB has been remembered as a “kind and gentle person”.

Cecilia Keating (83), known as Sr Claire, died in the collision at Kilbaha, Co Clare, on Tuesday afternoon.

