Numbers on emergency pandemic unemployment pay drop 15pc since peak

THE number of people on the emergency pandemic unemployment payment has fallen by 15pc since its peak during the Covid-19 crisis.

There are 90,000 fewer people claiming the €350 a week emergency payment since the highest point in May.

New figures released today show 515,700 people are receiving the income support.

The number has fallen by 27,400 or 5pc since last week.

Some 22,200 of them have told the department they are returning to work and 16,200 of these claimants will get their last payment this week.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, noted that the payment will continue until August.

She said she has asked her officials to start working on options for the scheme’s future beyond that.

“Today’s pandemic unemployment payment numbers reflect a drop of almost 90,000 people receiving support - or 15pc - since the peak in recipients in May,” she said.

“As we enter a new phase of our reopening of Irish society today, we can expect the numbers returning to work to continue to climb.”

She said the payment has played a vital role in assisting strong public support for public health measures, which has allowed the move to phase two of the reopening plan.

“Not everybody will return to work today or tomorrow and my department will continue to assist those who need income replacement supports,” she said.

In addition to those on the pandemic payment, there are 225,600 people receiving standard unemployment payments.

Employers have also received wage subsidies for 520,900 people under a separate scheme run by the Revenue Commissioners.

The main sectors in which people are returning to work this week are construction, wholesale and retail and vehicle repairs.

A total of 6,500 workers have returned to work in construction, 3,700 in wholesale and retail, and 1,900 in manufacturing. Another 2,000 are returning to work in the accommodation and food service industries.

Since phase one of the Government’s Roadmap for the Reopening of Society and Business, some 82,500 employees are back in work.

