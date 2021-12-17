Number of people on PUP rises by more than 2,000 since last week

THE number of people on PUP has risen by more than 2,000 since last week as new restrictions were imposed.

There are 55,336 people claiming the benefit this week compared with 53,088 last week - an increase of 4pc.

The biggest jump was in hospitality, which rose by more than 500 people to 7,905 claimants, while the number of claimants from administrative and support services increased by 345. The number of claimants from the retail sector rose by 320, bringing the total to 9,281.

There are 512 workers on the new €150 PUP rate.

This rate was introduced for those whose previous earnings were €150 or below.

Social policy officer at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Laura Bambrick, said this is the first increase in the PUP figures since February this year.

“It’s disappointing but not surprising that we’re seeing an increase,” she said.

“It shows that it was the correct decision to reopen the PUP to claims, seeing the concentration of increases in hospitality and retail.”

She said the level of increase in the number of claimants is unlikely to be as high as it was during lockdowns if further restrictions are imposed.

“While we would expect to see increases, we would not expect to see the level of increases as the economy doesn’t close down to the same extent,” she said.

“If businesses that are impacted are not going to fully close down, they will be more reliant on the wage subsidy this time around rather than the PUP.”