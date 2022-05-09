Number of people on dole falls below pre-pandemic levels

THE number of people on the dole is now below pre-pandemic levels according to new figures published today.

Department of Social Protection figures show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stands at 4.8pc, which is lower than it was before Covid hit.

There are 177,004 people on the Live Register.

The number of claimants is 1,992 lower than March, and 965 below levels in April last year.

At that stage, there were also 385,211 people on the pandemic unemployment payment.

“Today’s Live Register figure and the monthly unemployment rate also published a few days ago are very encouraging and reflect the re-opening of the economy and the growth in employment,” said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys,

She said the number of people under 25 on the Live Register stands at 17,120, while the seasonally adjusted youth unemployment rate is 5.6pc.

“While these numbers are low and the labour market outlook for this cohort is positive, it is important that we focus on supporting people in finding quality jobs,” she said.

“Starting work on a positive footing can have dividends throughout an individual’s working life.

“For these reasons, and for the benefit of the economy as a whole, we will ensure that jobseekers will get the training “

She said the challenge is to ensure that positive outcomes we are experiencing in the labour market are achieved across all sectors of the community.

Ms Humphreys said this includes those who have traditionally faced disadvantage such as lone parents, people with disabilities, minority groups and older people.

The minister said numerous employers are seeking to increase their workforce as we move into the summer season.

“Through Future Building under the Government’s Pathways to Work strategy, which I and my colleague Simon Harris launched last week, officials in my department and in the Department of Further and Higher Education and related agencies, will provide the training and skills required by jobseekers that best suits them to find work,” she said.

“Our priority now is to ensure that jobseekers here find work. This will be a challenge for many who may be out of work for some time and who may have to reconsider a change in the type of work they had been doing previously.

“This government is here to help jobseekers upskill or retrain, depending on their individual circumstances.

“We will also work with employers to assist them in sourcing staff for the vacancies that they have.”

The department is set to host over 40 events as part of a jobs fair week with a focus on the construction industry.

This will be followed with similar jobs fairs in the coming months for other industries.

The minister has asked a Labour Market Advisory Council to provide an annual report on progress made on the delivery of Pathways to Work 2021 to 2025 commitments.

It is due to report later this year.