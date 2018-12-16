An investigation has been launched into an attack at a farmhouse in Roscommon in the early hours.

Number of people injured, dog killed and vehicles burnt out during attack at farmhouse

A number of people were injured in the incident which took place at around 5.30am at a house and farm in Falsk near Strokestown.

It is understood that the property was recently repossessed and security personnel were guarding it at the time.

Three of those injured - all security personnel - required treatment at Sligo and Mullingar hospitals.

It is understood that the security personnel have reported that men in high-vis jackets attacked them with baseball bats.

A number of vehicles were burnt out and at least one dog was seriously injured during the attack, and had to be put down.

Gardai have said that they are investigating an incident of criminal damage and assault.

More to follow...

Online Editors