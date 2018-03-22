Number of flights to and from Dublin Airport cancelled due to air traffic controllers' strike and severe weather

Dublin Airport have confirmed this morning that a number of flights have been cancelled due an air traffic controllers' strike in France and severe weather conditions in the US.

