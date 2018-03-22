Number of flights to and from Dublin Airport cancelled due to air traffic controllers' strike and severe weather
Dublin Airport have confirmed this morning that a number of flights have been cancelled due an air traffic controllers' strike in France and severe weather conditions in the US.
In a tweet this morning, Dublin Airport said: "A number of transatlantic flights have been cancelled to/from DublinAirport today due to severe weather on east coast of the US. Also French ATC strike has resulted in small number of cancellations. Please check latest flight info with your airline before coming to the airport."
Among the flights cancelled due to the strike in France include an 11.15 service to Paris by Air France as well as the Aer Lingus' flight to Paris at 13.40.
A Ryanair flight to Paris at 19.40 has also been cancelled while some of the airlines services to Spain have also been affected.
Meanwhile, yet another heavy storm has hit the east coast of the US, forcing cancellations to some services.
United Airlines flight to Newark at 9am has been cancelled while the Aer Lingus flight from New York, due to land at 5am this morning, has also been cancelled.
Online Editors