The number of cyclists commuting into Dublin city has dropped for the first time in nearly ten years, with cycling groups citing bad weather and the new Luas Cross-City as the cause.

The number of cyclists commuting into Dublin city has dropped for the first time in nearly ten years, with cycling groups citing bad weather and the new Luas Cross-City as the cause.

Number of cyclists commuting in Dublin city drops for first time in a decade

According to the National Transport Authority, a total of 12,227 people cycled into the city centre over the course of a number of mornings in November last year.

The figure was included in the Canal Cordon Report 2018, which compiles an annual count of commuter traffic crossing over Dublin’s canals.

The cycling numbers are slightly down compared to 2017, when a record total of 12,500 were counted during peak morning hours.

Read more here: Liam Collins: 'Lack of understanding between two tribes sharing the road is leading to casualties'

Chairperson of Dublin Cycling Campaign, Dr Paul Corcoran, told Independent.ie that he believes two factors are behind this drop.

"We noticed that the weather was particularly bad when the survey was carried out," he said.

"The report shows an increase in the number of people taking buses and taxis during this time, so it makes sense that more people opted to leave their bikes at home.

"We also believe that the completion of the new cross-city Luas line could be a factor too. It may now be more convenient for some people to hop on the Luas to their jobs instead of cycling in," he said.

The Cordon Report has also revealed that the number of cars has fallen for the tenth successive year with 48,820 vehicles coming into the city, carrying 60,537 people. This compares to 2008 when 59,000 vehicles carried 67,700 people into the city centre.

The numbers on public transport continues to increase. A total of 112,512 people were counted coming into the city centre via bus, train or Luas compared to 107,160 in 2017 and just 83,000 in 2010.

"The growing gap between the numbers using public transport and the private car means that things are moving in the right direction,” said NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham.

Read more here: Cyclists want Garda action after another fatal accident

“We want to incentivise more people to leave their cars at home by continuing to improve public transport.

“Just last month, the Report on the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action stated that strategies to provide integrated, reliable and affordable public transport, were of critical importance in tackling climate change.

“The report highlighted the need for investment in public transport in the years ahead and supported further development of infrastructure for cycling and other sustainable modes.

“The NTA is very much on the same page, and our work plan, which is underpinned by ‘Ireland 2040’ and the ‘Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area 2016 – 2035’ is already making progress,” she said.

Online Editors