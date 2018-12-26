Over 1,200 calls, texts and online contacts from young people across Ireland were answered by Childline volunteers on Christmas Day.

Over 1,200 calls, texts and online contacts from young people across Ireland were answered by Childline volunteers on Christmas Day.

Number of contacts made to Childline on Christmas Day rose by 25pc

According to the group, the number of contacts answered rose by 25pc compared with December 25 last year.

Some 45 volunteers kept the 24-hour service running yesterday as they responded to 1,267 lines of communication throughout the day.

A new, user-friendly live chat service was launched last month to help maximise the service's efficiency.

Children spoke about tension in their homes, sometimes stemming from fraught relationships and alcohol intake.

Other young people discussed how they felt sad and lonely and missed loved ones who were not around.

ISPCC CEO John Church said that Childline volunteers are "acutely aware that not every home fills with Christmas joy".

"Fortunately, many children contact Childline to share their thoughts and feelings. We are hugely grateful to each of the Childline volunteers who give up time with their own loved ones throughout the holiday season to make sure that children have somewhere to turn when they seek support. A call to Childline can be life-changing for a child or young person."

Childline available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for children and young people throughout Ireland who seek a listening ear.

The phone line can be contacted 24 hours a day at 1800 66 66 66, while the text line and online chat services can be contacted between 10am and 4am by texting to 50101 or visiting Childline.ie.

Online Editors