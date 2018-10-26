Number of Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights affected in Brussels Airport baggage handlers strike

Brussels Airport cancelled 150 flights on Friday due to a strike of baggage handlers protesting about working conditions.

The strike, which had not been called by the unions in advance, began on Thursday evening and led to the cancellation of 50 flights then.

Aer Lingus confirmed in a statement on social media that a number of flights are affected. A number of Ryanair flights from Brussels to Dublin are also cancelled.

Some Dublin to Brussels flights are being diverted to Charleroi airport with transfer buses organised to take passengers to Brussels airport, according to their website.

Brussels Airport laid on beds for some 300 people who were forced to spend the night there, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

She added that the tally of 150 cancelled flights on Friday - 100 departures and 50 arrivals - could increase during the day.

A number of today's flights to/from Brussels are cancelled due to a strike by local ground handling agents. Flight status can be checked on https://t.co/0NhKl9BCz7. To change to an alternative flight, or to cancel and request a refund, visit https://t.co/TtaNvmBsVq https://t.co/w85R9Wg9XW — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) October 26, 2018

The strike of workers at Aviapartner affected 29 airlines, including Ryanair and KLM, but did not have an impact on Belgium's main carrier Brussels Airlines, which uses a different operator to handle luggage.

The strike is scheduled to end at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) on Saturday. Avia Partners workers were complaining about a shortage of staff and resultant greater work pressure.

Reuters