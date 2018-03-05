NTA blamed for College Green traffic congestion after introduction of Luas cross-city route

The National Transport Authority are to blame for the "mess" at College Green following the introduction of the Luas cross-city route, a meeting of Dublin City Council heard tonight.

Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn said the concerns regarding congestions are not about the development of a college green plaza but with a "very large train" travelling across a "very small city".

The criticism followed a presentation from Anne Graham, CEO of the National Trannsport Authority (NTA) on proposals to ease congestion around Trinity College following the introduction of the Luas Cross-City route in December. Cllr Flynn added: "You’d imagine that with €400m the brains of the country would have gotten a small bit right. You should be apologising to the people of Dublin for the catastrophic mistake."

Seventeen Dublin Bus Routes were diverted away from college green area last month to facilitate the Luas Cross-City route. This week an additional ten Dublin Bus routes have been changed to alleviate traffic in the area. Fine Gael Councillor, Kieran Binchy suggested the "mess" at College Green was a deliberate move by the NTA which could then be used as a "bargaining chip to get other measures through".

Cllr Binchy said "part of me thinks that maybe you did it deliberately so you could come in and say it is a mess and implement a solution". He told the meeting of Dublin City Council, the NTA would "be in here in a year and half time and telling us nobody saw this coming".

Fianna Fáil Councillor Tom Brabazon raised the concern that restrictions on taxi drivers in the city would lead to a "selective public transport system". "I am very concerned that taxi drivers will take a very adverse reaction to this particular proposal to cut them off at particular times," he said.

Ray Coyne, CEO of Dublin Bus also gave a presentation to councillors and said "roads in the city centre are not designed for large volumes of vehicular traffic".

Restrictions on taxis travelling through the College Green area of the city during morning rush hour will take effect on March 12. Taxis will be restricted from driving southbound towards Grafton Street from Trinity College between 7am and 10am.

Anne Graham said this would remove 150 taxis that would usually use this route during morning peak times.

Online Editors