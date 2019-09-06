Nóra Quoirin's funeral to be held in Belfast next week

THE funeral of Nóra Quoirin will take place in Belfast next week, her family has announced.

The 15-year-old went missing on August 3 while on holiday with her family at the Dusun resort in Malaysia.

Her body was discovered near a waterfall less than two miles from the resort ten days later.

Malaysian police believe the teenager, whose Meabh (45) is from Belfast and father Sebastien (47) is from France, died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday September 10 at 1pm in St Brigid's Church, Derryvolgie Avenue.

It is the same Church in which Nóra was baptised.

The principal celebrant for the funeral ceremony will be Fr Edward O’Donnell, who is Parish Priest of St Brigid’s Parish, and he will be joined by Fr Pat Agnew who is Nóra's Grand Uncle.

Her devastated family has previously said that they are still looking for answers about what happened to her.

A statement released by The Lucie Blackman Trust on behalf of her family said: "We had the opportunity to thank them for everything that the Malaysian government, police, search and rescue teams, local people and volunteers have done to help us. Tragically, as we know, this wasn't enough to save Nóra.

"But our beautiful innocent girl died in extremely complex circumstances and we are hoping that soon we will have more answers to our many questions. We are still struggling to understand the events of the last 10 days.

"We would like to thank the Malaysian authorities for their ongoing support and cooperation with international governments and police as the criminal and missing persons investigations continue.

"We will be bringing Nora home where she will finally be laid to rest, close to her loving families in France and Ireland."

