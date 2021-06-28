Nphet warns Delta variant could infect thousands per day in August leading to a ‘peak of deaths’

Nphet advice to Government warns of “a peak of deaths in August” as a result of a Delta virus wave of infections in Ireland.

Projections show a worst-case scenario of the variant infecting “thousands of people per day” during August, according to sources.

That’s despite planning for aggressive countermeasures, including a rush to fully vaccinate those aged 60 to 69 and the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson for under-40s.

Nphet is recommending a delay of “several weeks,” which would end any prospect of indoor dining or drinking.

It threatens to push the reopening of Irish society into September, with reviews of the landscape in the interim.

Ministers are said to be shocked at the severity of the warnings and scale of the recommendation.

Read More

The modelling for the Delta variant in Ireland shows shocking rises in the worst-case model, which one informant described as “grim and alarming” and another said would be “like an invasion.”

Fatalities and hospitalisations will approach, but not meet, the chaos and harrowing caseload seen in January, ministers are warned.

“They are predicting an increase in deaths and hospitalisations,” said a senior source. “It is very alarming.”

The restoration of indoor drinking and dining, seen as vital to saving the summer trade for many businesses, is set to be deferred for at least two weeks beyond the planned resumption date.

The planned reopening for July 5 “will not stand,” a senior source said after the Cabinet was provided with gloomy modelling data on the Delta variant.

Another said: “Any kind of delay is now possible, maybe longer than two weeks, because of the predictions.”

Earlier today Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had said a delay to reopening and indoor dining is “not inevitable.”

Mr Varadkar said the Cabinet would be guided by public health advice but also an assessment of the economic and social impact of any such decision.

He said Ireland would be the only country in Europe without indoor dining and drinking in July if there was a pause to reopening, but he was conscious too that other countries that had opened up were “running into trouble with the Delta variant.”

"We've had a very reasonable request from the hospitality industry that we should bring the decision forward.

"They have to engage employees, they have to order supplies, and so on,” he said before the Nphet advice to Government.

"We're going to make a decision tomorrow. But I haven't yet seen the advice from Nphet, I haven't yet seen the modelling and haven't yet seen the advice from NIAC in relation to vaccination.

“I certainly see the case that's being made for a delay of a few weeks to allow more people to get fully vaccinated.”

He added: "The slow, cautious, logical approach is what we've done up to now, and we have had a lot of success so far.”