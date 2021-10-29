The National Public Health Emergency Team is reviewing whether primary school children should be tested for Covid or not, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

His comments come a day after he said that children who are in a pod at school may be sent an antigen test if their group has a confirmed case of Covid, even though the lead for testing and tracing in the HSE has said there is insufficient evidence to support antigen testing in schools.

“At the moment, if you're an adult and you're a close contact with somebody who gets Covid if you have symptoms you get a PCR test. If you don't have symptoms, you're now going to get an antigen test, at the moment that doesn't apply to primary school children,” he said.

“But it might make sense to do that. And that's something that Nphet is reviewing at the moment. Probably if there is a change, it's going to be more likely to move to testing rather than contact tracing,” he added.

Speaking at the opening of a food production hub in Ballybay, Co Monaghan, Mr Varadkar said he did not want to see the exclusion of children who do not have Covid symptoms from schools.

“Excluding children from school for 10 days, when they weren't unwell, when they probably didn't have Covid, wasn't particularly beneficial from a public health point of view, and hugely disruptive, disruptive for a child's education and for their families as well,” he said.

Asked if saying antigen testing ‘might be implemented’ while the HSE’s lead for testing and tracing suggested there is no evidence to support it sends confusing messages to parents and teachers, Mr Varadkar said the difficulty with Covid is that it is an evolving situation.

“What we try to do as best we can is to make the decisions based on what's best for public health and what the science is telling us.

"But science isn't set in stone and new evidence and new information becomes available, and that has caused us over the course of the pandemic to change tack on occasion, to change policies, to introduce policies, and I understand that's frustrating for people and can be confusing at times.

"But the objective is to do the right thing based on the science that's available and that does continue to evolve,” he added.

Following some GPs recent comments that they have noticed a reluctance among patients to get Covid tests if they feel their symptoms are mild, Mr Varadkar appealed to anyone with symptoms to stay at home and get a PCR test.

“It's free. It's done very quickly.

"You'll get a result back the next day in most cases, and even though you may be healthy, and you may feel that it's not going to affect you, you might affect somebody else.

"If you infect them they can get very sick particularly as a vulnerable person. If they get very sick, hopefully they won't die, but they could.

"And they could certainly end up in ICU for weeks and that's an ICU bed that we need for other people with other conditions such as strokes, heart attacks, or people who need vital surgery,” he said.