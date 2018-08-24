THE RSA has called for children to be properly restrained in cars after a study found one in 10 do not wear proper seat belts.

THE RSA has called for children to be properly restrained in cars after a study found one in 10 do not wear proper seat belts.

'Not only against the law but extremely dangerous' - one in ten children don't wear seat belts, study finds

The country’s most senior garda overseeing roads policing described children not wearing appropriate seat belts as “extremely dangerous” and warned that drivers have a legal responsibility to make sure they are secured.

Assistant Garda Commissioner David Sheahan, who is in charge of the National Roads Policing Unit, added that people will be penalised if passengers are not adequately restrained.

FATALITIES

The RSA Seatbelt Sheriff pictured at the launch of the RSA and Garda “Back-to-School” programme Pic. Robbie Reynolds

“The non-wearing of seat belts by children under 17 is not only against the law but is extremely dangerous,” he said.

“We continue to see fatalities where a vehicle occupant was not wearing a seat belt and therefore had no protection in a collision.

“Drivers have a legal responsibility to ensure that all passengers under 17 are appropriately restrained in the vehicle.

“The penalty for drivers who permit a child to travel in a vehicle without being properly restrained is three penalty points and a €60 fixed charge.”

He was speaking at the launch of the RSA’s back to school road safety campaign.

RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell described the statistics for children who do not wear proper restraints as “very worrying”.

“An RSA observational study carried out in 2017 shows that one in 10 children are still not being restrained properly by their parents or guardians in the back seat,” Ms O’Donnell said.

“This is very worrying, especially when you consider that the most dangerous thing a child does each day is travel as a passenger in a car.”

Commenting on the launch of this year’s road safety campaign, Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “With children returning to school over the coming weeks, traffic levels will increase and motorists need to be mindful of our most vulnerable road users.

VIGILANT

“I am asking parents to ensure any child travelling in their vehicle is using their seat belt or the correct child restraint, and to educate children to be vigilant when out walking or cycling to school.”

It is the eighth year that the RSA, in conjunction with gardai and ESB Networks, is running its road safety campaign.

Free high-visibility vests will also be distributed to every child starting school in September as part of the road safety initiative.

To date, this partnership has provided 880,000 children throughout the country with high-visibility vests.

Herald