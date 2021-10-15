‘Not just a star - but a supernova’ Dubliners’ John Sheehan leads Late Late tributes to Paddy Moloney

John Sheehan of the Dubliners lead tributes to Paddy Moloney on the Late Late Show tonight.

Sheehan described Moloney as “not just a star, but a supernova after burning out”

He added: “We’re left here in the shadows lingering and thinking of him”.

Mr Sheehan knew Paddy Moloney from childhood and attended the same school as him in Marino where they played music and sang together.

Mr Sheehan spoke of Paddy Moloney’s natural way of playing and producing music and his innate ability to craft harmonies within minutes of playing with other musicians.

With Paddy there was “no boundaries” and “anything was possible” he said.

Mr Sheehan was joined on the programme by another Irish musician, Finbar Furey who said he was in “absolute shock” when he heard that Mr Moloney had passed away on Tuesday.

He said Paddy was like someone who would be around forever.

Mr Furey told the programme that he met Paddy Moloney when he was 14-years-old.

He was on his way to busk at a football match when he met Mr Moloney who encouraged him to perform for him and he later collected money for the budding piper.

All his life, Furey said Paddy Moloney “loved music” and added when he played with other musicians there were “no laws”.

Meanwhile, American singer Emmylou Harris sent in a special video message to the programme in which she thanked Paddy Moloney for introducing her to the power of traditional Irish music.

“So, just a few words in celebration of and in gratitude of the life of Paddy Moloney.

"It was Paddy and the Chieftains who first introduced me to those turbulent rhythms and those heart-breaking melodies of traditional Irish music. Really Paddy almost single-handedly brought it to the world stage for everyone to hear.

“As a performer, an artist and musician his passion and energy were something to behold, but I also found that he was a joy to be around in the studio and in the pub. Paddy is going to be sorely missed, but his legacy will endure for generations to come. What a gift he gave to all of us.

“And so, farewell my friend. May the road you travelled so faithfully, for so long, rise up to meet you wherever you are,” she said.

Riverdance legend Michael Flatley also recorded a message and thanked Paddy for giving him his start in the industry.

He said “nobody has done more to promote Irish music and culture globally than Paddy Moloney,” adding that there should be a monument erected in his honour.

This sentiment later was echoed by actor Liam Neeson who described Mr Moloney as a “renaissance” man and said what he did for Ireland and Irish culture over 50 years was “astounding”.