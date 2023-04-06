North’s mixed marriages: Carl and Christine Frampton’s easy road proves a change in attitudes from ‘scary’ days

‘Love conquers all.’ It’s a well-known phrase — now perhaps a cliché — that has been used throughout the years, since being introduced in Latin by the ancient Roman poet Virgil.

It was recently used by Co Fermanagh native Jo (67), when describing her almost four decades-long relationship that has been afflicted by sectarian abuse and bigotry.

Jo — who grew up as a Catholic in the predominantly nationalist area of Ederney — has been married to Roley McIntyre (70) — from a Protestant background in Kesh — for nearly 38 years.

Their villages are under three miles apart, but are starkly different in terms of culture and identity, and were particularly segregated during the Troubles.

Jo’s father was very sceptical of their relationship initially, proclaiming “there’ll be no Protestant man near my house”, while Roley received death threats once the pair were married in 1985.

“I would’ve got a lot of hassle from my Protestant friends about ‘giving up the cause’ and changing over to be a Catholic,” he explained.

“It never stopped us. We didn’t hide our romance and we went out in the evenings together, but there was a lot of intimidation against us. We could have easily been driven apart.”

“But, as the old saying goes, love conquers all,” Jo chimed in.

Roley had worked as a doorman in a Kesh hotel during the 1980s. It’s how he met Jo, in 1984.

He had been taken outside of his workplace after their relationship began and “warned it had to stop”.

One night, around three years following their wedding, the couple were forced to ring the police after a vehicle rammed into the back of their car when they had their one-year-old son with them. The culprits were never caught.

Roley continued: “It scared the living daylights out of us. We couldn’t drive home, because Jo’s father was still there, so we had to drive up the road to a neighbour’s house.”

The pair, who now have four children and four grandchildren, believe the Good Friday Agreement has “made a big difference” when it comes to how mixed marriages are perceived.

“It has changed. For example, in our areas, there’s some very staunch Orange families, and their sons and daughters have married Catholic people,” said Roley.

“There’s no animosity at all compared to what we had. I mean, I had Protestant friends that didn’t speak to me for the guts of 10 years after we married.

“We find now, the younger generation don’t care as much, definitely not in rural parts. Young people around here are getting married, irrespective of faith.

“We have community groups both in Kesh and Ederney made up of mixed faiths. They realise that from the Good Friday Agreement, they’ve been given a chance to live like they could before all this trouble started.

“I always hoped that before I die, my grandchildren will be well away from this. But, there’s always bad eggs on either side wanting to stir and carry it on, because they’re making a livelihood out of it. But Jo and I get on with our lives and we’ve no problem.”

Expand Close Roley and Jo McIntyre in 2023 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roley and Jo McIntyre in 2023

Former world champion boxer Carl Frampton and his wife Christine are around 34 years Jo and Roley’s junior.

This year will mark the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary and they’re undeniably Northern Ireland’s most high-profile cross-community duo.

Carl believes the topic “shouldn’t even be an issue in today’s society”, but also admitted that he himself “made a bigger deal out of it than what it ended up being”.

“I was a bit nervous about it in case someone did something stupid, but that was me probably being over-cautious,” he told this newspaper.

“Now, no one gives a fiddler’s. It takes a generation for all these things to be wiped out completely. It’s one fraction of the same religion. It’s not even that big a deal is it? These days, very few people are actually truly religious. I suppose it’s what they’re christened as, but are they really Catholics and Protestants if they don’t go to church, if some of them don’t even believe in God?”

Christine actually assumed Carl was a Catholic when they first started talking over the long-gone social media site Bebo, as he had posted photos of himself boxing for Ireland in a green vest with a shamrock.

“And she didn’t know where Tiger’s Bay [the unionist enclave in north Belfast that Carl grew up in] was, which surprised me, because I thought it was the centre of the universe,” he laughed.

Carl and Christine were officially married in Belfast City Hall in October 2013. A few days later, they had a humanist ceremony.

They haven’t had any of their three children christened, and have previously said: “We’ll let our kids decide what they believe.”

Roley and Jo were married in August 1985, in a Catholic church, but after that, Jo said that for a long time, they alternated between her chapel and Roley’s church for their weekly sermons. Their children were raised as Catholics, and Roley took it upon himself to convert to Catholicism before their first child made his first Holy Communion, so that he could receive communion at the altar with his kids, as more of a sentimental, fatherly act than anything else.

Paul McLaughlin, director of development at the Northern Ireland Mixed Marriage Association (NIMMA) said these decisions are an important thing that people within mixed relationships still need to discuss today.

“It’s easier now to make a mixed marriage [than it was prior to the GFA]. The nuts and bolts have been improved. You’re not being told by one denomination where you should get married, where your children should be christened or where they should be educated.

“All those decisions are now made by the couple themselves, which is the way it should be and should always have been. The problems are really to do with sectarianism.

“Have things improved since 1998? I’m an optimist, but I think things may well have become more polarised now.”

Paul believes ‘a lack of leadership and playing upon fears’ have led to greater division between NI’s two main ideologies over the last quarter of a century. He noted that Northern Ireland has been without a functioning local government for around 35% of the time since devolution began.

“Something like the Good Friday Agreement probably set in stone the sectarianism that we live with,” he continued.

“It’s much easier if you don’t live in a deprived or disadvantaged area. You see sectarianism in more working-class areas and its people being exploited by other people.”

Paul believes that a rise in integrated education and housing schemes — aspects which were enshrined within the GFA — is the only way to improve the normalisation of mixed marriages here.

NIMMA estimates that around one in five relationships in NI currently cross the community divide, but that in the next 25 years, this will increase significantly again.