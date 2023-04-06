| 8.2°C Dublin

North’s mixed marriages: Carl and Christine Frampton’s easy road proves a change in attitudes from ‘scary’ days

Two cross-community couples — one who married in 1985, the another in 2013 — on the challenges they faced

Carl and Christine on their wedding day Expand
Carl and Christine Frampton on their wedding day in 2013 Expand
Roley and Jo McIntyre on their wedding day in 1985 Expand
Roley and Jo McIntyre in 2023 Expand
Niamh Campbell

‘Love conquers all.’ It’s a well-known phrase — now perhaps a cliché — that has been used throughout the years, since being introduced in Latin by the ancient Roman poet Virgil.

It was recently used by Co Fermanagh native Jo (67), when describing her almost four decades-long relationship that has been afflicted by sectarian abuse and bigotry.

