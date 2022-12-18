Northern Ireland council took too long to respond to Freedom of Information request on planning application

A Northern Ireland council has been found to have breached the law by taking more than two years to respond to a Freedom of Information request.

Legislation states public organisations must respond to a Freedom of Information request within 20 working days.

However, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council has been criticised for taking 28 months to respond to a request for information about a planning application. The council blamed the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic for the long delay.

However, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which investigated a complaint about the council’s delay in releasing the information, said the council should conduct a “full review” of its information rights practices.

“This is a matter that may be revisited should similar outcomes be noted by the commissioner in any future cases relating to this council,” the ICO’s investigation report states.

The original request for information was submitted to the council by the complainant on March 9, 2020.

It asked for two separate pieces of information, described as Request One and Request Two, in relation to a planning application.

The council responded to the complainant on April 29, 2020. With regard to Request One, the council advised that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, its staff were working from home, and it was unable to provide information held within the planning file at that time. However, it went on to say the requested information would be provided once its offices had reopened.

The council then went on to say in response to Request Two that there was an enforcement investigation ongoing, and, as a result, it was withholding the information.

In correspondence sent to the council on May 27, 2020, the complainant advised they understood the issues with Covid-19, and agreed it was reasonable to wait for Request One to be attended to when the office reopened.

With regard to Request Two, the complainant asked that an internal review be carried out, stating they believed it was in the public interest that the withheld information be released.

The complainant again contacted the council on January 14, 2021, and on July 4, 2022, asking for an update.​

In a response on last July 8 the council provided the complainant with a copy of its internal review decision which had been completed a month beforehand. The council apologised for not sending the review decision to the complainant earlier.

The internal review response said the council was now able to access and release all the information held relevant to Request One. The information sought in Request Two was also released due, the council said, to the completion of the enforcement case.

In its investigation report, the ICO said they were “sympathetic to the difficulties” which public authorities faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and acknowledged the impact this has had on resources and services.

“However, it is the commissioner’s view that the council’s handling of Request One and Request Two has highlighted some poor information rights practices,” the report said.