North Dublin locals protest plans to develop apartment complex near St Anne's Park

More than 100 residents joined the 'Hands Around the Park' campaign held in objection to an application submitted to An Bord Pleanála by developers Crekav.

Crekav are seeking planning permission to build 657 apartments on the site beside St Paul's College, adjacent to the park.

Among the protesters was concerned resident Nora Rice, who fears the development will worsen traffic and further overcrowd public transport travelling through the area.

Áine Dubhsláine, Mary Corr, Maureen Burke at the protest near St Anne's Park

She told Independent.ie: "Traffic is already crazy. There’s two very big developments going into Coolock - the Chivers site and in front of Chanel (college).

“I’m concerned about overcrowding on public transport. I have two kids that go to school in town and one of them said on Tuesday that the dart was dangerously overcrowded coming in from town.

"She said it was a sardine situation. You put another nearly 700 apartments in there, how are they all going to get into town?

“They’re just making money - that’s all that’s about," she added.

Artane native Dorreen Shanley feels the land should be used as football pitches for the local school and GAA club, and fears that building on the land will cause the park to flood.

She said: “There’s more houses being built in Coolock and other areas, so there’s more people that will need this park.

“I think there’s plenty of land available to build on, and I think they’re choosing it because they’d get a better price. The apartments on Sybil Hill road are out of most people in the area’s price range. These apartments are going to be the same.

“The apartments will only be for young professionals with large salaries that can get mortgages. They’ll be the people buying it. There’s lots of other land. I would not object if it was the last piece of land, but there’s lots of land available that they can build on.

L to R: Brian Keane, Ella Ní Chonghlaigh (6) Grace Keane (6) Paula Fitzpatrick Sarah Jane Keane (3) at the 'Hands Around the Park' campaign

“There’s no pitches, there’s nowhere for the children to play. They were great playing pitches, and they should be used for what they are.

“As well as that, Nanekin stream here in the back, it's is now nearly in full flow all winter because everything is being built on. That land soaks the water, it prevents floods. If they build on that, they’ll push it further down. The pitches will get water sodden.

“It’s just a profit driven development. Lord Ardilaun - who gave Stephen’s Green to Dublin - would be rolling in his grave."

Local residents and members of the Seafield Strollers walking club, Maureen Bourke and Áine Dubsláine, visit the park every Saturday.

The group said the “big concrete block” proposals would ruin the scenery if given the go-ahead.

Ms Bourke said: “Well we all walk every Saturday, we’re part of the Seafield Strollers. It’s going here for years, and we walk all around the perimeter of St Anne’s every single Sunday, then we go for coffee.

“This field, it would be absolutely terrible to be taken over by these high rise apartments. Absolutely terrible. It would be overlooking the whole place. Could you imagine with the height of the trees with the big concrete block up there. Terrible,” she said.

Ms Dubsláine said the proposals will not relieve Dublin's housing crisis as only those who can afford to pay high rent will live there.

“This is not going to be social housing. This is going to be owned by developers. It will only be people with plenty of money who can buy or rent them," she said.

“That land was given by Lord Adrilaun and they sold the swimming pool already, and now they’re going to sell the playing fields for housing. Where are the children in the school going to play football? What about the GAA club and the geese?"

Plans submitted by Crekav to develop 104 houses and 432 apartments on lands in Raheny was initially granted by An Bord Pleanála through the fast-track Strategic Housing Development system.

However, following a case taken by the local community last year, the High Court ordered the board to reconsider its decision as fears grew around the presence of protected Brent geese, who feed on short grass on the site.

In a revised plan submitted last month, Crekav sought permission for 657 apartments, including nine-storey blocks from An Bord Pleanála.

Online Editors