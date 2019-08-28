North Dublin locals criticise An Bord Pleanála decision to allow 471-apartment complex to be built in Coolock

North Dublin locals have hit out at An Bórd Pleanala's decision to grant permission a 471-apartment complex in the middle of an established residential area in Coolock.

Coolock resident Barry Lyons said the apartment complex is going to increase the population in a settled area too quickly, which will impact the already heavy traffic.

“I don’t think fast-tracked planning is the way to go with something like that. I mean, it’s suddenly just going to appear and everyone seems to be objecting to it, but they’re still pushing it through," he told Independent.ie.

“This is a very settled area, and having that many more added to the population fairly quickly isn’t really going to work out.

“The traffic is very bad around here at the moment with the N32 and the M50. Nine to five it’s really terrible, so obviously it’s going to have an adverse affect on that."

Susan Maxwell, who also lives in the area, said locals would have less of an issue with the 471 apartment complex if the rooms were for homeless people.

She said: “If the apartments were going to help the homeless I would, I’d have no problem with it."

Others compared the proposal, which is the biggest build-to-rent schemes undertaken to date at the former Chivers jam factory, to the seven 15-storey Ballymun flats that were completely demolished by 2015.

“It appears to be another Ballymun in Coolock to be honest with you. It’s a very tall, not very nicely architectural wise so I don't think it’s a good idea," said Kevin, who didn't want to give his surname.

“I think they’re too big, and they don’t fit in with the other buildings in the area.

Coolock native Lorcan - who didn't want to give his surname - agreed. “They’ve taken down the apartment complex in Ballymun because they knew there was problems, putting these high-rise apartments somewhere else to cause the problem somewhere else," he said. "They’re not dealing with the problems."

Meanwhile, another local, Martin, said the plan is like stacking "up on people like a little legoland".

“There’s no infrastructure here. Why can’t they build it in a green field and make infrastructure somewhere else?" he said.

"It’s wrong. Why don’t they build it in Clontarf then? In some green field in Clontarf, or somewhere else. It’s always on top of normal people, they’re jamming people on top of each other. It’s totally wrong, it is.

“And then they’re saying oh, there’s anti-social behaviour? It’s not the people’s fault. It’s the government's fault, and that’s the truth.

“It’s not fair on people to be stacked up on people like a little legoland."

The proposal, by London-based developers Platinum Land, has been approved under the new fast-track Strategic Housing Development scheme.

This allows land development proposals to bypass approval by the local planning authority and be heard directly by the planning body.

The project initially proposed transforming the derelict site into four apartment towers consisting of 495 apartments of up to five storeys high.

However, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy removed the height restrictions, which allowed the developers to apply to double the height of the buildings to 10 storeys.

An Bord Pleanála have reduced the height to eight and nine storeys as a condition of granting the application.

