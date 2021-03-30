Normal People among winners at Royal Television Society Ireland awards

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell in 'Normal People'

IT’S won over a massive audience of fans in Ireland and the UK and Normal People was again in the spotlight tonight.

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has won the Screen Ireland Drama Award at tonight’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Ireland Television Awards.

Accepting the award tonight on behalf of Element Pictures, producer Emma Norton described what a “total joy” it was to work with so many extraordinarily talented people, including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as “our perfect Marianne and Connell”.

Other winners at the 2021 awards, broadcast on Virgin Media One, included Dara Ó Briain, who received the BAI Outstanding Contribution Award, ShinAwiL Ltd for Dancing With The Stars, and Tyrone Productions for David Brophy’s Unsung Heroes, all broadcast on RTÉ.

RTS committee chairperson Niall Cogley said there was so much top-level Irish talent on display.

“There seems to be an abundance of world-class television talent in this country and we are very grateful to all those who participated with entries, on juries, as sponsors, as patrons and as part of the team who pulled this event together,” he said.

“Congratulations to all those who were nominated and who were selected as winners.

“But in such an extraordinarily difficult year for all those who work in the creative industries, we would like to pay a special tribute to the resilience and talent of all those who work in the television industry, on all sides of the camera. We salute your excellence.”

The RTS awards are among the international gold standard awards for the TV industry and represent an important showcase for the Irish talent.

The awards were the initiative of the Republic of Ireland Centre of Royal Television Society, which has been operating since 1996.

RTS Ireland organises a range of other events and awards every year including the awards ceremony for student productions in the categories of Drama, Short Form, Comedy, Animation, Factual and Craft Skills.

Online Editors