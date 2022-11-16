‘None of us knows when we might find ourselves in a dark place,’ says Charlie Bird as he launches Samaritans report

Veteran journalist and broadcaster Charlie Bird said today Vicky Phelan was the Samaritan he turned to when he first received his terminal diagnosis of motor neurone disease last year.

Speaking at the launch of the Samaritans Impact Report for 2021, Mr Bird described cervical cancer campaigner Vicky, who died on Monday, as “an incredible human being”.

“The honest truth is none of us knows when we might find ourselves in a dark place. After I got my diagnosis of a terminal illness around this time last year it was in a dark place. Obviously, family and friends provided for me that listening ear, but in a way the Samaritan I turned to was Vicky Phelan who I kept in contact with over the past 12 months. She was an incredible human being and yes, Vicky in a way was that Samaritan for me,” he said.

“What amazes me is that almost all Samaritans all around the country are volunteers who are lending that all important ear without making judgments. Again, what is incredible Samaritans provide what they call that listening ear service 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. In this very difficult period many, many people find themselves in dark places. It is vital that Samaritans are there to listen without passing judgment.”

“I have promised myself as long as I'm alive I want to extend the hand of friendship, and some guiding spirit directed me in the direction of Samaritans, who are an incredible group of people, like Pieta, who I helped earlier this year, along with the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. You are all providing a crucial service to people who are in dark places.”

The Samaritans answered a call for help every 64 seconds in 2021, with its volunteers spending on average 30 minutes on the phone to each caller who needed emotional support. The busiest day of the week for volunteers is Wednesday, and most of the calls to the service come between 6pm and midnight, when a third of the calls are answered.

Junior Health Minister Mary Butler launching the Samaritans Ireland Impact Report for 2021, with Niall Mulligan, executive director of Samaritans Ireland and Samaritans supporter Charlie Bird.Photo: Fintan Clarke/Coalesce

Volunteers listened for almost 100,000 hours, and one in five of those calls for help were about worries linked to coronavirus.

At the launch of the report, Samaritans Ireland executive director Niall Mulligan said many callers to the service spoke about suffering mental health issues, loneliness, and isolation.

“Others called us over relationship difficulties with families or friends. While others who called faced anxieties about restrictions easing and returning to some sort of normality. There is a certain irony about that given that we have struggled so much with all the restrictions, but equally there are people who struggle with coming out of that as well,” he added.

Mr Mulligan told Independent.ie that while the report covers 2021, there is evidence this year that the economic shock and resulting inflation is feeding through in calls from people who are anxious and seeking help.

“We know from volunteers linking in with branch directors that the cost-of-living crisis is without doubt beginning to really come into play in a lot of conversations,” he said.

“That is very worrying because we know the cost-of-living crisis, poverty, recession, all of those areas, really do impact in terms of people's mental health, and it particularly impacts groups of individuals who are already marginalised or are already struggling or near the poverty line. So, we need to be very cognisant of that, and aware that it is potential another issue for us,” he added.

Junior Health Minister Mary Butler, said society seems to be moving from one crisis to another, and that can have an impact on people’s mental health.

“We’re only trying to do our very best to come out of Covid, and now straight away we're into dealing with an immoral war in Europe, and all the pressures that come with the inflationary cycle that we’re now dealing with. So there's no opportunity for people to catch their breath. We're just moving from one cycle into another,” she said.

The Samaritans revealed that over 600 people take their lives on the island of Ireland every year, and some of its priorities are to improve the quality and consistency of its service and improve access to it.