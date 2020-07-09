'None of us are immune' - 77pc of new coronavirus cases are people aged under 25 as six more deaths confirmed

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

There is an increase emerging in the number of new cases of Covid-19 being detected.

Another six people have died from Covid-19, bringing the toll to 1,743.

A further 23 people have been newly diagnosed with the virus.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre noted that 77pc of new cases are people under 25 years of age.

Thirteen people are in hospital receiving treatment for the disease.

There are now an average of 14 new cases a day, which is higher than the preceding week.

An average of one death a day is being recorded.

The rate of the virus is 2.9 per 100,000.

Prof Philip Nolan of Maynooth said the increase in cases is to be expected with more people mixing.

There continues to be a very low level of disease.

The R number, which indicates how many people a person positive for the virus may infect, is now just above one.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today, NPHET has recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings.

“15 of today’s confirmed cases are directly or indirectly related to travel. NPHET today reiterates that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided.

“In addition, 77pc of cases reported today are under 25 years of age. COVID-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk assess our actions.”

Professor Nolan said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions.”

