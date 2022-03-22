Non-Irish EU citizens face visa requirement to cross Border between Northern Ireland and Republic

Non-Irish EU citizens face having to apply for a US-style visa waiver to cross the Border between Northern Ireland into the Republic after MPs in Westminster tonight voted down an amendment which sought to ditch the requirement.

The amendment, which originated in the House of Lords, was rejected by MPs by 298 votes to 216.

Under plans proposed by the UK government, non-Irish EU citizens or non-British nationals would have to get pre-clearance to cross the Border.

The requirement for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is part of a new post-Brexit immigration nationality and borders bill and is expected to come into force in 2025.

However the plan has been described as “unworkable” while last December Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was “something we could do without”.

The UK’s immigration minister Kevin Foster previously told the House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that the ETA would be obtained online and, like the US Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), would last for multiple years.

He said officials would “absolutely not” be checking for ETAs at the Border, saying: “We don’t operate routine immigration controls through the Common Travel Area”.

Speaking earlier today, the Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Simon Hoare, spoke in favour of the Lords amendment which would have removed the need for the ETA to make local journeys between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

“There is an anxiety from Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI that this is going to be an inhibitor for people wishing to visit the island of Ireland. They don’t say I am coming to the North or I am coming to the South, they say I am going to Ireland. They don’t see the boundary as we know it and see it,” he said.

He had earlier said: “We have seen no evidence to show that there is a systemic abuse of the Common Travel Area where people come from the South, through to the North and then over to GB. No evidence at all.

“What I would suggest to the Government is they go away and have another think about this.

“It seems to be sensible that for those who have the right of residence established in the Republic of Ireland, they would be exempt from having

an ETA.”

The bill will return for further considering in the House of Lords at a later date.




