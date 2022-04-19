‘Non-adversarial’ compensation scheme for victims of Kerry child mental health scandal

The Government has approved a non-adversarial compensation scheme for children caught up in the mental health service medication scandal.

The move means at least 240 families can avoid going to court to seek redress over major failings in the care of children at South Kerry child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS).

The extent of the scandal, which largely centred on a barely supervised junior doctor, was first revealed by Independent.ie in January.

The Maskey Report subsequently confirmed the treatment 227 children received from the doctor was “risky”, as was the treatment 13 children received from other doctors.

It also found proof of significant harm to 46 service users, including significant weight gain, raised blood pressure and the production of breast milk.

According to letters issued by the HSE in recent days to the parents and guardians of the children involved, they will be able to apply for compensation and clinical supports under a scheme administered by the State Claims Agency (SCA).

The scheme was formally approved by the Cabinet last week.

Families who opt for the scheme will receive an initial payment of €5,000 to assist with medical expenses before entering what is being described as a non-adversarial mediation process under which an offer of compensation will be made.

A panel of independent psychiatrists is to be made available to provide expert reports for the purposes of the mediation.

Parents and guardians were told these reports would not be disputed by the SCA.

Families dissatisfied with the outcome of the mediation will be entitled to have the mediator’s decision reviewed by a retired judge, former High Court president Peter Kelly.

Families will still have the option of pursuing claims through the courts if they opt not to use the mediation process.

Solicitor Keith Rolls of Coleman Legal, who is representing over 140 affected families, described the scheme as “a positive step”.

“On behalf of our clients, we welcome any steps taken by the State to minimise stress and to make our clients’ journey easier during these difficult times,” he said.

“Our offices continue to receive instructions from families from both south and north Kerry, and we look forward to liaising with the HSE going forward to ensure the families are receiving the care they need and that they are appropriately compensated for the harm they have been subjected to.”

The scandal at South Kerry CAMHS only came to light after a locum consultant psychiatrist, Dr Ankur Sharma, raised concerns in 2020 about the performance of a junior doctor, Dr David Kromer.

This ultimately led to a look-back review of 1,300 patient files, dating between July 2016 and April 2021, led by English consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Sean Maskey.

Dr Sharma discovered children were being prescribed inappropriate drugs, including anti-psychotics, and were being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder without the necessary diagnostic tests being done.

Dr Kromer stood by his prescribing practices when these concerns were put to him by Independent.ie. He is not currently practising and said he awaited the outcome of a Medical Council investigation.

The Maskey Report revealed concerns about the junior doctor were first reported in 2018. It identified failings in his supervision and found no proof these concerns were addressed.

Shockingly, Dr Kromer was recommended for other jobs in 2020.

In the wake of the report, a nationwide prescribing audit was ordered.

An Garda Síochána has also been examining individual cases to see whether there are grounds for criminal investigations.

A review of files for the neighbouring North Kerry CAMHS area was also ordered.

In a statement, Mental Health Minister Mary Butler said people identified through the Maskey Report as having suffered some level of harm would be eligible to apply to the scheme.

“Children, young people and their families have been affected by the serious failures in the care delivered, and the publication of the report was also very stressful for them,” she said.

“I know this first hand, having met some of the families concerned. This scheme is designed to minimise the stress involved in securing compensation.”