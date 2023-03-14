‘Noma is disfiguring but it has inspired me to help other sufferers’

Fidel Strub has had 27 surgical interventions for the severely disfiguring tropical disease noma.

Born in Burkina Faso, Mr Strub was adopted in 1998 when he was seven and he grew up in Switzerland.

He contracted the disease in 1994 and was fortunate to be seen by medics.

I learned to ignore the looks of people and to not be hurt if someone changed seat or street upon meeting me

Following years of counselling and psychotherapy, he has finally accepted his appearance – and last year, with fellow noma survivor Mulikat Okanlawon, he founded Elysium, a noma survivors’ group, to help people with the disease.

“I learned to ignore the looks of people and to not be hurt if someone changed seat or street upon meeting me,” he said. “As a child, people often felt pity but my mother warned me that when I got older, this stance would change. I think she underestimated how right her statement was.

“Thanks to social media, there is just surface beauty and core does not matter. I don’t bother trying to date because I don’t have the energy and hope, but I came to terms with it.”

Despite the enormous challenges he has faced in his life, Mr Strub, now 32, is determined to educate people about noma, and he is positive about the future.

“Talking about noma does a lot,” he said. “If people know about it, they can help build pressure directly and indirectly to make a change in the long run.

“A neglected tropical disease (NTD) like noma can reappear in difficult times of war, drought or when food becomes scarce.

“It can come back and we need more research to understand the cause of it and be ready. Even if cases are sporadic in Europe now, we should not leave the unfortunate behind.”

Tonight Restoring Dignity, a documentary exploring the lives of people affected by noma, has its Irish premiere.

Preventable and treatable, the disease causes death within a fortnight for up to 90pc of cases – and those who do survive it are often left with wounds so severe they have difficulty eating, speaking, seeing and even breathing.

At the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Ireland screening, Dr Mark Sherlock, from Monaghan, will share his experiences of working as MSF health adviser for Nigeria, when he helped to provide free medical care for patients from across the country.

“Noma is an infectious but non-contagious bacterial disease, affecting people living in poverty, which starts as an inflammation of the gums, similar to a small mouth ulcer,” he said.

“The infection destroys bone and tissue very quickly, affecting the jaw, lips, cheeks, nose or eyes, depending on where the infection started. Within a few days it rapidly spreads, causing destruction of facial tissues and bones.

“But it can easily be treated in its first stages with antibiotics and wound dressing.

“However, people still die from it because of the lack of knowledge and awareness about it in the global health community, including among healthcare workers.

“There are very few other infectious diseases with such a high [and quick] death rate. ​

“That’s why more effort is needed to detect cases early and identify survivors.”

Dr Sherlock says access to a balanced diet, good oral hygiene, healthcare and immunisation coverage for childhood diseases all help to prevent noma. ​

“We are screening Restoring Dignity to give an insight into the lives of noma survivors and to raise awareness of this little-known disease with the Irish public,” he said.

“It was filmed at MSF’s Sokoto project, in north-west Nigeria, and tells the stories of survivors treated at the hospital.

“The event takes place in the context of MSF and other groups’ appeals to the WHO to recognise noma as a neglected tropical disease (NTD) so more resources can be allocated to tackle it.

“Earlier this year, Nigeria and 30 countries, including Ireland, shared an official request to the WHO to add the disease to the list and we are hopeful this will happen in 2023.”

​‘Restoring Dignity: A Journey with Noma Survivors’, will be shown tonight at 6pm at the Irish Film Institute, Dublin.