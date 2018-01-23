The voice of Dolores O'Riordan filled a rural church in her hometown in Ireland as a funeral mass for the Cranberries singer began.

'No words are adequate to describe her' - Ali Hewson and Bressie among mourners at Dolores O'Riordan's funeral

A duet of Ave Maria sung by O'Riordan and Luciano Pavarotti marked the start of the service in the Church of Saint Ailbe in Ballybricken, Co Limerick.

The 46-year-old was found dead in a London hotel room last week. Hundreds of people have gathered at the rural Co Limerick church to say goodbye to a singer renowned for her distinctive voice.

A member of the congregation holds up an order of service ahead of Dolores O'Riordan's funeral (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Dave Fanning, Bressie, and Ali Hewson were among the mourners. The three remaining members of The Cranberries - Mike and Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawlor made their way into the Church.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s aide de camp Caroline Burke and The President’s aide de camp also attended. Two symbols from Dolores’ musical career, a guitar and a platinum disc award, were brought to the altar by her niece, Eileen, and a life-long friend, Teresa.

Dolores’ nephew, Patrick, presented a picture of Our Lady of Dolours, after whom Dolores was named. The picture originally belonged to the great, great, great, grandmother of Dolores. A poetry book was also placed on the alter.

Ole Koretsky arrives for the funeral of his girlfriend and The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan Niall Carson/PA Wire

Canon Liam McNamara told mourners, “She certainly put her lovely local community of Ballybricken on the map – and not just that, but Limerick City, and the entire county of Limerick... She possessed a very special singing voice – a talent worth its weight in gold.”

Chief mourners were her mother Eileen, her four children Donny, Taylor, Molly and Dakota and their father.

Her sister Angela and brothers -Terence, Brendan, Donal, Joseph and PJ. Canon McNamara also praised O'Riordan for the positive impact she had on her fans over the years.

"Her kind personality and beautiful singing voice earned for her numerous admirers," he said. "It must be added that the numbers she rescued from the darkness of depression are impossible to count.

Dolores O’Riordan

"No words are adequate to describe Dolores or to accurately state the influence for good she has been over the years." Over a hundred mourners had attended the removal last night. At the removal, friends and family remembered how even though O'Riordan may have gained international fame she was above all a loving daughter, mother and friend and remained “one of us”.

Read More: 'A star that shone bright from the very beginning' - President Higgins leads tributes to Dolores O'Riordan at removal service Yesterday President Micheal D Higgins paid tribute to the star when he visit the family and signed a book of condolences. "It's so profoundly sad that someone so young is taken from us, but it's equally important also to pay tribute to (her) work and music," he said.

Ali Hewson following the funeral of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

"It is also to the incredible credit of all those who have appreciated the music and the songs and the performances and the band, that they have come out in such numbers to make their tribute," he said. "It's so appropriate and it is generous, and I hope that her family will get all the support hey need." Yesterday in Limerick more than 200 people took to Arthur's Quay park singing along to The Cranberries in her honour.

The event, which was organised by local singers, encouraged musicians to sing and play instruments to accompany the music. Read More: WATCH: 'I miss you, when you're gone' - Limerick holds one last sing-song for Dolores O'Riordan At midday all the independent stations in the country will play The Cranberries' moving 1996 hit When You're Gone.

Cranberries fans from around the world tuned into a local Limerick radio station on Tuesday morning as it broadcast the service live. Sales and streams of The Cranberries' back catalogue have rocketed by 1,000% in the days since her death. Greatest hits collection Stars: The Best Of 1992-2002 landed at number 16 on the albums chart this week, a higher position than its previous peak of number 20 when it was released in 2002.

Online Editors