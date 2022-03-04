‘No Woman Left Behind’ rally to observe moment’s silence for people of Ukraine

Orla O'Connor, River Arches, Louise Lovett and Nuala Ryan pictured at a photocall outside the Dáil ahead of National Womens Council 'No Woman Left Behind' rally on Saturdy. Picture: Gerry Mooney.

A moment’s silence in solidarity with the people of Ukraine will be held at the National Women’s Council (NWC) ‘No Woman Left Behind’ rally outside the Dáil tomorrow.

NWC Director Orla O Connor told Independent.ie: “I think it’s really important tomorrow that we take a moment to express our solidarity to the women of Ukraine, and the people of Ukraine, and I know certainly the members of the NWC really want us to do this.

"I think it’s horrific what’s happening in Ukraine and we really wanted to take that moment, and also to signpost to people how they can support the various efforts in terms of donating money and the various efforts to support people in Ukraine, so I think that is really important."

Read More

She said they will flag the information about charities offering assistance to Ukraine through their website.

A sizeable and diverse crowd is expected at the rally tomorrow on Kildare Street in Dublin’s city centre. Ms O’Connor said that they know from their members that so many people want to come to express their anger about childcare, about violence against women, and there are a number of groups coming from different counties, who are campaigning for a refuge space in their county.

"It’s really important I think that the NWC is giving this space for that sort of mobilisation and for people to express their frustration and anger,” Ms O’Connor said.

The line-up of speakers at the rally has previously attracted controversy over the exclusion of female members of the Government as speakers at the event.

Ms O’Connor told Independent.ie: “The most important people at this rally tomorrow will be the women’s organisations, the people who are coming out to show the Government that we really want to see change, and that the pace of change is too slow, and they are the most important people.”

She pointed out that among the speakers at the rally, there are many women speaking about a range of important issues.

"And that’s why we have asked the Government that this is one day, it’s a moment to listen to women, to listen to their concerns, and then to move on and take action,” she said.

Margaret Martin, NWC deputy chair and former director of Women’s Aid, told how she believes that “accelerating progress” is an issue which will be highlighted as a result of tomorrow’s rally.

Ms Martin has worked in the violence against women sector for decades. “I was a volunteer in the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre in the eighties, and a lot of the issues are the same issues women are facing unfortunately. One of the things we did in Women’s Aid was, we collected data on women who had been murdered by their partners and murdered by other men,” she said.

She pointed out that women need to have safe refuge space, and they need to have transport to get to that place.

"For a lot of women they need something locally, because they would try and keep their kids in school, other women, they wouldn’t feel safe unless they were at least 100 miles away or outside the county. There has to be lots of options just in terms of refuge and protection and back up services and support services,” she said.

"A lot women, it is a journey they are going to be going on. One of the things we know, is going into a refuge, and leaving to go into a refuge is a huge step, and then if she is turned away and has to go back, that means that the whole risk factor has accelerated again.

"We need to see substantial change.”

The rally calling for action on women's equality will take place tomorrow at 12pm outside the Dáil.

The NWC has said that “violence against women is an epidemic, women remain the carers in Ireland with minimal shift in our culture of care, our childcare costs are among the highest in Europe, and lone parents, the majority of whom are women, are most impacted by the housing crisis and are the group most at risk of deprivation.”