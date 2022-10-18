| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘No them, there is only us’: Bono’s been rattling the IRA cage and humming song of peace for almost 40 years now

In his new memoir the U2 frontman looks back on links with NI and its politics

Unionist leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and Bono on stage at the Waterfront hall to promote a Yes vote in the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement Expand

Close

Unionist leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and Bono on stage at the Waterfront hall to promote a Yes vote in the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement

Unionist leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and Bono on stage at the Waterfront hall to promote a Yes vote in the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement

Unionist leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and Bono on stage at the Waterfront hall to promote a Yes vote in the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement

Mark Bain

In the years before social media, and there were, believe it or not, quite a lot of them, you actually had to be someone to become the olden day equivalent of an influencer.

The date was November 8, 1987. Dublin rock band U2 were at the height of their powers as they took to the stage in Denver, USA.

Most Watched

Privacy