‘No them, there is only us’: Bono’s been rattling the IRA cage and humming song of peace for almost 40 years now

In the years before social media, and there were, believe it or not, quite a lot of them, you actually had to be someone to become the olden day equivalent of an influencer.

The date was November 8, 1987. Dublin rock band U2 were at the height of their powers as they took to the stage in Denver, USA.

The band began a powerful version of their hit song from several years earlier, Sunday Bloody Sunday.

Released in March 1983, the band had taken to playing the track on stage while waving the white flag of peace, less anyone got the idea it was a rebel song.

The date in Denver, of course, is significant.

Earlier in the day the IRA had detonated a bomb at Enniskillen’s Remembrance Day service. Bono slammed not only the bombing, but the Irish-Americans who he felt were implicitly supporting or romanticising such actions from a safe distance.

It set a pattern for years to follow, gave him an unwritten role as a cheerleader for peace and, more than a decade later with countless meetings with the most powerful people in the political world behind him, paved the way for one of the most iconic moments of that peace process.

“I’ve had enough of Irish-Americans who haven’t been back to their country in 20 or 30 years, come up to me and talk about the resistance, the revolution back home,” he yelled to the crowd.

“F*** the revolution! Where’s the glory in bombing a Remembrance Day parade of old-age pensioners, their medals taken out and polished up for the day?”

U2 had also made frequent attempts to ensure that their success in America in the 1980s did not become entwined with IRA fundraising efforts by Irish-American expats. The band pulled out of a St Patrick’s Day concert in New York City in 1982 because they realised it might be affiliated with hunger striker Bobby Sands, who had died in jail the previous year.

Music and political opinion don’t often sit comfortably together, but the political clout Bono had amassed over a decade of sell-out concerts and millions of records sold, wasn’t going unnoticed. And it all came to a head, in Northern Ireland terms, at The Waterfront Hall on Tuesday, May 19, 1998, just as Northern Ireland was preparing to vote on accepting the Good Friday Agreement.

What followed was Northern Ireland’s own, hands raised to the air, ‘peace in our time’ moment.

Eamon McCann from Wonderland Promotions got the call from a SDLP official on the afternoon of Friday May 15. He learnt that U2 wanted to make a gesture, to endorse the Yes vote campaign. In Bono there was a voice that could speak directly to the youth.

Some 2,000 tickets had been handed out to schoolchildren, and they were there to witness the biggest rock star of the times welcome John Hume and David Trimble to the stage and hold their hands aloft. A week later the vote was ‘yes’.

The power popular musicians have over the young should not be underestimated, nor should the dangerously thin line they so often tread.

The singer has recalled an incident in the early 1980s when the band’s car was surrounded by IRA supporters, with one even trying to smash the windows with his hands while screaming, “Brits! Traitors!”

On another occasion later in the decade, the band was threatened with kidnapping, which police took seriously.

He has also been embroiled in a more recent row after fellow rock star Jon Bon Jovi claimed Bono had been ‘beaten up by members of the Orange Order as a child’. There could hardly have been too many around Dublin at the time.

There’s no doubt that any star making a political comment is setting up for criticism, and it’s so easy to be misread, misquoted and misrepresented.

In his soon-to-be released memoir, Bono will tell how figures including Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Féin leader, criticised his pro-peace stance.

In Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the singer recalls Mr Adams saying he “stinks” after it was perceived that “U2’s opposition to paramilitaries (of all kinds) had cost the IRA valuable fundraising in the US”.

Cages were particularly rattled in Denver to the hum of Sunday Bloody Sunday, even more so when the sequence appeared in U2’s movie documentary Rattle and Hum the following year.

Bringing things right up to date, Bono himself made a surprise appearance on stage in Bangor as a guest of Snow Patrol in their homecoming concert in May 2019. In tribute to the relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic Bono told the crowd: “No them, there is only us.” The musical power to unite in peace can be as strong as the songs of division if we want it to be.