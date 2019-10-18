DUP MP Ian Paisley has said his party will not allow itself to be used as a "puppet" to keep UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in power and then be disposed of.

DUP MP Ian Paisley has said his party will not allow itself to be used as a "puppet" to keep UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in power and then be disposed of.

'No surrender' - Ian Paisley warns Boris Johnson that DUP won't be used as puppets to keep Tories in power

"I believe that we are blood brothers and blood sisters," the North Antrim MP told a Brexit Party rally in the UK.

"I believe we share a common passion, something that some people just don't quite get. That is that we are a united people, the clue is in the word. Unity. United Kingdom.

"We are a single entity of people from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and we are together."

lan Paisley MP: “I was to be a puppet used in a game.”



“One hundred years of unionism teaches you one thing: We ain’t disposable!” pic.twitter.com/UCWQP3wPtG — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) October 18, 2019

Mr Paisley said that the deal would "leave part of the union behind" and told the audience the DUP would be voting against it during a special sitting of the House of Commons on Saturday.

The DUP has said it cannot back the deal due to concerns around customs, Vat and a consent mechanism to give Northern Ireland's politicians a say on the future relationship with the EU.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says new Brexit deal 'busts' UK out of backstop ahead of 'Super Saturday' vote

He also addressed comments from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that unionism had nothing to fear from Mr Johnson's deal.

Leo Varadkar at the European Council summit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

"I certainly do not need assurances from Mr Varadkar about what it means to be British," Mr Paisley said.

"The blood of Britishness beats through my heart and in my veins like every Ulsterman and Ulsterwoman.

"We are proud of that and will never be turned away from it."

READ MORE: David Chance: 'If deal passes, we'll face a much harder Brexit than May's version'

The North Antrim MP then turned his attentions to Mr Johnson.

Quoting Irish unionist politician Edward Carson, Mr Paisley said: "I was to be a puppet used in a game".

Mr Carson famously said that he had been used by the Conservatives ahead of the 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty.

"What a fool I was! I was only a puppet, and so was Ulster, and so was Ireland, in the political game that was to get the Conservative Party into Power," he told the Commons.

Edward Carson

READ MORE: Explainer: Three reasons why the DUP is saying 'no' to new Brexit deal

Mr Paisley evoked the sentiment in his address to the Brexit Party rally.

"To be a rung in a ladder for someone else to climb up upon in order to get that party into power and then to kick that ladder away," he said.

"100 years of history teaches unionism one thing, we ain't disposable, we ain't being kicked away so easily, we are here for the long-term, we are here to stay.

"No surrender."

READ MORE: Kevin Doyle: 'Everybody caved and compromised to help Johnson try to 'get Brexit done''

Online Editors