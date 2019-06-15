'No sign of settled weather' - washout weather set to continue

UNSEASONABLY miserable conditions look set to continue, with experts warning there's no signs of extended settled weather.

A cold spring brought with it the anticipation of, and longing for, summertime sun, but June’s failure to deliver warm weather looks set to continue.

According to Met Éireann, the low pressure weather system, which has brought with it unseasonably low temperatures and unsettled conditions, will remain for at least as long as they can accurately predict.

Liz Walsh, a forecaster for the meteorological service, said that in general, we can expect more showery weather.

“Throughout the period unsettled conditions look set to prevail, so low pressure conditions nearby,” Ms Walsh told the Independent.ie.

“There’s no sign of any large high pressure or prolonged period of high pressure or settled weather. The general trend is for unsettled weather to continue with temperatures being up-and-down, around seasonal norms or below seasonal norms.

“Saturday is indeed the best day of the weekend. The best of the sunshine will be this morning. In the summertime, cloud infills during the afternoon so it becomes cloudier.

“There are a couple of showers starting to seep in over Connacht and Munster this morning and those will become more widespread this afternoon and a few of them could be heavy. Many places won’t see the showers though and will possibly have a quite dry day with variable amounts of sunshine.

“The showers will continue over night and the showers will be much more active and widespread tomorrow so if you didn’t get a shower today, you have a good chance of getting one tomorrow.”

We're set to enjoy better weather on Tuesday, with temperatures to reach up to 20, but conditions for the rest of the week will be unsettled and temperatures below average.

“On Tuesday you could have quite a mild day, temperatures could hit 20C in some spots but this is just normal for this time of year. We would be expecting that for this time of year, it’s nothing to write home about.

“We could see some rain moving up on Tuesday night, and then showers through Wednesday with showers and temperatures taking a dip around Thursday. Normally for this time of year temperatures should be around 15C to 19C, so decidedly a little below average.

Revellers going to Sea Session festival in Donegal next weekend will need to pack ponchos and wellies, as early estimations are that the unsettled conditions will continue.

The outdoor beach festival in Bundoran features activities in the water and on the sand during the day, so the conditions may dampen the mood.

“Temperatures could dip again around Thursday or Friday,” Ms Walsh said.

“There’s no sign of a prolonged settled spell. It’s probably going to be dominated by low pressure. In June that means showers and showery rain.

“A couple of those could be thundery with thundery downpours, especially in the West and North-West, conditions are right for thundery activity.”

Online Editors